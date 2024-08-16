Not Only Did I Really Like The Jackpot!, The End Credits Sequence Is One of The Funniest Things I've Seen All Year

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains minor spoilers for Jackpot! If you have yet to watch the new John Cena and Awkwafina action-comedy, please exercise caution.

Sometimes end credits sequences help tie up loose ends, and other times they tease what’s going to come next for a big movie franchise. But, in the case of the Jackpot! end credits sequence, well it does that, but it also provides for some of the funniest moments from any release on the 2024 movie schedule .

Paul Feig’s Amazon original movie , which stars Awkwafina as a lottery winner who teams up with John Cena’s protection agent to survive an endless onslaught of Californians trying to kill her and claim the $3.6 billion prize, is hilarious from start to finish, but the eight minutes of footage after the credits start to roll is on a whole other level.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What Happens In The Jackpot End Credits Sequence

The Jackpot! end credits sequence can be broken down into three sections, and each would be hilarious on its own.

First, there’s the standard post-credits moment in which Awkwafina’s Katie Kim and John Cena’s Noel are sitting on a super-yacht somewhere in the ocean realizing that the money has changed them and turned them into dolphin-eating “shitheads.” It’s short, sweet, and pokes fun at their conversations throughout the movie. However, it’s just one piece of this pie.

At the very end of the eight-minute sequence (there are no dull moments throughout the credits), Murray Hill’s Johnny Grand character, pretty much the mascot of the lottery, says the lottery isn’t over but instead expanding while confetti and coins fly through the air. Oh, and there’s a flamethrower and other new tools.

In between those two already hilarious moments is a series of bloopers, gags, and alternate takes that honestly feel like a throwback to all those credit sequences from the best Jackie Chan movies. These little moments are all hilarious and never get old or boring despite there being so many of them.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Why It’s Hilarious

As my wife and I were watching the Jackpot! end credits sequence, we couldn’t stop laughing. I’m talking “put down the coffee you’re drinking way too late so you don’t spill it all over the living room” levels of laughing. You barely get time to catch your breath or come down from the high of a good bit before you’re thrown into another one.

Going back to the Johnny Grand sequence, Murray Hill absolutely kills it in this scene much like he did in the rest of the movie. The blue and yellow plaid suit, the orange ruffly shirt, the clearly drawn-on mustache, the glasses, everything about their look is zany, over-the-top and hilarious. And then there are the rules. Oh, the rules are even more ridiculous. I had to pause the movie, but there are examples like “Children under 10 may now legally purchase tickets,” “Animals may now be used in the conversion of jackpots,” and “Crying is now allowed in the grand lottery.”

And then there are all those bloopers that I mentioned earlier. Honestly, some of the alternate takes and new jokes from Awkwafina and John Cena work better than what made the final cut of the movie, especially whenever the wrestler-turned-actor is poking fun at himself. Just like the rest of the movie, these two have insane chemistry in these various outtakes and it leaves you wanting more. That’s never a bad thing.

All in all, the Jackpot! end credits sequence makes Paul Feig’s latest comedy better by providing more hilarious moments and some truly off-the-wall moments. I plan on revisiting the movie and its great end credits scenes . And it's available streaming to anyonew with an Amazon Prime subscription .