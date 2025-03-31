I Watched Netflix's Running Point, And There Are 3 Big Things I Need To See In Season 2

Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead For Running Point Season 1. Proceed With Caution.

I’ll be the first to admit that I could not care less about sports, and yet, for some reason, I am captivated by sports comedies. Apple TV’s Ted Lasso won me over when it debuted back in 2020, and before that, I fell in love with Friday Night Lights. And now I’m smitten with Netflix’s Kate Hudson-led series Running Point, which premiered on the 2025 TV schedule. I already have a list of things I need to see in the second season, with the show already renewed by the streaming service.

Co-created by comedy show icon Mindy Kaling, Running Point centers on a dysfunctional family who runs Los Angeles's biggest professional basketball team. Before being sent off to rehab for his drug use, the eldest Gordon sibling appoints his only sister, Isla (Hudson), as the new president. Not only must Isla win over the support of her team, but the Gordon family also learns that their father had a secret son who has unknowingly been working as a concessions vendor for Waves games.

It’s amazing how much story Kaling and the rest of the writing team manage to put into the ten-episode season. There’s nail-biting gameplay, conflicts with player egos, hilarious family drama, love triangles, and even some shocking twists along the way. While critics can’t agree on whether or not they like the show, and CinemaBlend writer Erik had his own issues with the season, I’m definitely all in and excited to hopefully see some of my biggest questions get answered in Season 2.

I Would Love To See The L.A. Waves Get To And Win The Championship Game

When Isla finds herself the new president of the L.A. Waves, the team is having one of their worst seasons ever. They’re on a losing streak, and it looks like they’re going to miss the playoffs for the first time in years. However, thanks to Isla’s new way of thinking, she manages to turn the team around and get them to win again.

Unfortunately, the L.A. Waves and Isla don’t get their fairytale ending. While they make it to the playoffs, the competition is fierce, and they end up losing Game 7 at the buzzer. It’s a devastating blow to all the hard work everyone put in to turn the season around and one that definitely broke my heart.

As much as I would have loved to see the team win it all in Season 1, it makes sense for them to lose. Now, they can come into Season 2 with a new fire, desperate for redemption. At least, that’s what I’m hoping happens. Plus, it would give Travis (Chet Hanks) a chance to participate in an iconic moment for the team.

I Need To Know How The Gordon Family And The Team Are Going To React Now That Cam Is Back

Season 1 of Running Point is great because it’s a fish-out-of-water story for Isla. Sure, she’s been a part of the L.A. Waves since she was old enough to work, but she’s always been cast aside in favor of her brothers. When Cam’s drug use comes to light, and he resigns to seek treatment, he appoints her to take over. At first, it seems like an admirable thing for him to do, but as the season progresses, I couldn’t help but wonder if Cam had ulterior motives. Maybe he appointed Isla because he wanted the team to fail.

Regardless of why he made the choice he did, it’s clear by the end of Season 1 that he’s come to regret it. After buying his way out of his court-ordered rehab, he shows up back at the L.A. Waves offices, eager to resume his position as president. Of course, the credits start to roll before we get anyone’s reactions, which is why I’m hopeful to see how it all plays out in Season 2.

In my opinion, the Gordon brothers are probably going to be happy to have Cam back in their lives, but I don’t think Isla is going to take too kindly to it, especially if he does end up demoting her back to her charity job.

And then there’s the team. Isla made some big moves in the first season — pulling up a player from the D-League, allowing their head coach to break his contract early, and even sending Travis to rehab in the midst of playoffs — but they all seemed to work out as she gained the trust of her players. It’ll be interesting to see how they react to the news that they’re back under Cam’s control, considering that while he was most recently in charge, they were losing.

I know I’m definitely Team Isla if and when things get heated between the siblings.

I’m Desperate To See Who Ends Up Winning Isla’s Heart: Lev or Jay

In addition to all the basketball drama and inner workings, Running Point also set up several great romance arcs. Sandy (Drew Tarver) had to confront his own ego in order to realize he was in love with Charlie, his longtime dog grooming boyfriend. Jackie (Fabrizio Guido), the newest member of the family, found himself in hot waters with his crush after letting his status of being a Gordon get to him, and even Ness (Scott MacArthur) had his own bout of romance trouble. But it was Isla who found herself in an unlikely love triangle at the end of Season 1.

At the show's start, Isla is in a seven-year engagement with Lev (Max Greenfield), and while the two seem happy together, the fact that they haven’t planned a wedding in seven years is a bit of a red flag. While there’s no doubt in my mind that they love each other, as the season progresses, it’s clear that they want different things. In the season finale, the two are on a break, and Isla agrees to give Lev the space to decide if he wants to get back together with her.

Meanwhile, Isla grows closer to the Waves' head coach, Jay (Jay Ellis). Though the two buttheads constantly when it comes to how to run the team, they find a way to support each other on and off the court in a way that no one else does. This culminates in Jay kissing Isla post-Game 7 when she’s sulking in the stands after losing the championship and the potential love of her life. However, the latter is a bit questionable, considering how eager Isla is to kiss Jay back.

The stakes of Isla’s romantic life have never been higher as the show heads into Season 2. I’ll be the first to admit that I am not a fan of love triangles, but I am ready to see where this one ends. Especially since Isla was still waiting for Lev to make his choice prior to locking lips with her team’s manager.

One thing that’s certain for Season 2 of Running Point is that things are about to get way more complicated for everybody.

You can stream the first season of Running Point with an active Netflix subscription now.