Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Reveals The Acting Advice His Father Gave Him For His New Netflix Show, And It’s So Wonderfully On Brand

The Hanks-Wilson family is full of actors, from Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (naturally) to their sons Colin, Truman and Chet. While not everyone in the fam has as impressive titles as the patriarch Hanks' best movies on their resumes, his kids are continuing to make their own way. Ahead of starting to work on the Kate Hudson-starring comedy Running Point, the 34-year-old occasional rapper received some sweet and signature advice from his A-List dad.

The actor-model revealed the sage and on-brand guidance his Forrest Gump-starring pops shared with him ahead of filming, and long before the basketball series landed on the 2025 Netflix TV schedule. The words of wisdom, the Your Honor alum noted to Page Six, were three major points that align fittingly with the Hollywood hitter’s professional reputation. shared he’s always sought counseling from his father in the acting biz, saying:

I’ve always asked him for advice when it comes to acting and he’s always given me really great advice. He just said, ‘If you just know your lines, and you show up on time, and you’re nice to everybody, that gets you a long way.

I don’t think the perspective could be better, and has certainly helped the Castaway actor’s resume become what it is today. It always seems like the simplest bits of wisdom manage to resonate the most among coworkers and higher-ups. It's cool to know the Project X performer had some solid ground to start from in joining the series created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen. I’d personally never seen Chet Hanks act before, and thought he mostly held his own against Hudson and other stars.

Even with Running Point's mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, it’s been ranking regularly on the most streamed charts on and off since its premiere. And with one of the quickest Netflix renewals, I think it’s safe to say the cast made a splash with audiences, Chet included.

I hope the Travis Bugg actor feels pretty good with his work and how he translated his father's words on the set. I have a feeling there’s plenty more to come on the court and beyond for the younger entertainer.

The father-son relationship is multi-faceted. While the Fantastic Four alum seeks tips from his dad’s keen acting eye, Chet explained the Lamar-Kendrick feud to his pop. I love to see the fun and realistic family dynamics between the two, I’d love to know what his other kids converse with him about. Regardless, it’s fun to know that the Hanks’ family takes time to help each other in the classic Tom Hanks way in all of their pursuits.