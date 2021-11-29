If You're Thinking Of Getting Peacock, It's Really Cheap For Cyber Monday
Once upon a time, the question people asked me most often after finding out I write about entertainment for a living was what movie should I watch? Now, the question is almost always which streaming services should I have? Well, that really depends on what you’re into and how much available money you have to spend. Fortunately, thanks to an army of Cyber Monday deals, your streaming budget can take you a lot further right now. Peacock, a service I personally subscribe to, just cut its price in half for Black Friday with a special code.
Peacock: Get Peacock for 50% off for Cyber Monday with promo code "TODAY"
Peacock might not get the publicity of some of its more famous streaming service counterparts, but it actually contains an office full of great content. I personally subscribe because it plays host to the WWE Network and all WWE pay per views, but there’s really something for everyone. Plenty has been written about it being the place to find The Office, but for those into comedy, the service also offers a bunch of favorites including Saturday Night Live, Everybody Loves Raymond, Parks & Rec, Frasier and even The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. There’s also plenty of good dramas like Downton Abbey, Battlestar Galactica, Suits and House.
Peacock Premium traditionally costs $4.99 (that’s the version with some ads), but for Cyber Monday, the price is being dropped to $2.49 for the first six months with promo code TODAY. That’s a really great discount and will be worth it for a lot of people looking to pick up another streaming service. Fortunately, if Peacock isn’t your thing, there are some other options too. Hulu, Paramount Plus, Disney+ and more are heavily discounted right now. You can check out some of those deals below, or you can click on our Cyber Monday streaming guide for a rundown of the best options.
Hulu: Get one year of Hulu's ad-supported plan for just 99-cents/month (regularly $6.99/month).
Disney+: Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 ($9.99 if you're not a Prime member) and get 6 months of Disney+ at no extra charge.
Paramount Plus: One month free of the Essential Plan ($4.99/month after trial) or ad-free Premium Plan ($9.99/month) on Paramount+. But hurry, the offer ends Nov. 29th, 2021.
