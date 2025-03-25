Insider Drops Claims About Why It's 'Not Easy' For Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori To Leave Him

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have proven to be one of the most “interesting” couples in all of Hollywood. They’ve made headlines for multiple reasons, with one of the most recent being their outing at the Grammys – during which West allegedly commanded his wife as she revealed a sheer bodysuit on the red carpet. Aside from their antics, though, breakup rumors have been swirling around the pair for a while. Now, a source is dropping allegations about Censori allegedly wanting to divorce her rapper husband.

Much has been said about the nature of Ye and his wife’s marriage, with many claiming that the Grammy winner dictates her every move and leaves her without autonomy. That sentiment was echoed by a source who spoke to Page Six. Said individual claims Censori has reached the point where she’s "frightened" of her spouse. They also added this additional opinion on how the former Yeezy architectural designer is feeling right now:

I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life. … She’s living under this aggressive situation. She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around.

When it comes to this particular assumption, many point to the outfits that the 30-year-old fashion maven wears when she’s in public. Many of her outfits have been revealing and/or over-the-top, including sheer tops and one specific outfit that was compared to a condom. In 2023, as the gears of speculation continued to churn, designer Mowalola Ogunlesi claimed 47-year-old Ye didn’t curate his wife’s outfits but that the pair had in-house designers who planned their outfits.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori married during a private ceremony held in late 2022 and, by the beginning of 2023, news of their relationship began to spread. During that year, it was alleged that the two were getting along famously and that Censori was even inspiring West’s fashion work. However, in recent months, it has seemed as though the breakup chatter has escalated in recent months.

Divorce reports began to surface around late 2024, at which point the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper was said to be spending a lot of time in Japan. Those rumors were seemingly squashed, however, when Ye and his wife were spotted hanging out alongside friends in Tokyo. More breakup allegations hit the web this past February, but they proved to have been somewhat exaggerated. Still, sources continue to claim that Mrs. West wasn’t pleased with the Grammys stunt.

This latest batch of rumors also coincides with recent controversies surrounding Kanye West. He’s been chastised for sporting Nazi-centric attire and for going on social media tirades again. One of those viral spiels saw him make blunt comments about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, leading the latter’s mother, Tina Knowles, to seemingly respond. It was thought that Bianca Censori expressed concern for her hubby on social media, though it turned out the social media account that issued a message wasn’t actually hers.

It’s hard to say what lies ahead for Kanye West and Bianca Censori but, for right now, it seems they’re still together. At this point, the public can only guess as to what other reports might eventually swirl around these two.