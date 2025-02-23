As Breakup Rumors Swirl Around Kanye West And Bianca Censori, An Insider Drops Claims About How She ‘Felt’ After Their Viral Grammys Appearance

The fallout continues for Kanye West following his and Bianca Censori’s red carpet stunt at the Grammy Awards earlier this month — both in the headlines, with people like Meghan McCain calling him a “repugnant, vile piece of garbage,” and also, apparently, in their own home. Breakup rumors have swirled since Ye gave his wife the command to walk essentially naked on the red carpet, and an insider has spoken out about how Censori feels in the aftermath.

There’s been a lot of conjecture over the past couple of years about whether Kanye West makes Bianca Censori wear such revealing outfits or if her fashion choices are an expression of Censori’s own creativity. As for the Grammys, where she wore nothing but a sheer piece of fabric over her otherwise nude body, a source for the New York Post said she “felt very disrespected.” The insider said:

She didn’t want to do the Grammys stunt, and she had to. She felt like she needed an apology from him. She felt objectified, and then it wasn’t helped when he posted that he has dominion over her. She was pissed, really pissed.

In the days following the brouhaha, Kanye West went on another “disturbing” rant, where he not only made more antisemitic comments but said he has “dominion” over his wife and suggested that she can’t do things without his approval. Ye’s team has denied that it was Bianca Censori who voiced concern about the comments, but either way the Post’s source claims Censori did feel she was owed an apology, and that Ye “apologized for the Grammys and she appreciated that.”

The insider said the Vultures rapper doesn’t want to lose his marriage over this and will do “whatever it takes” to keep it together. According to the source:

He says he’s willing to put in the work.

Speculation that Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s two-year marriage may be in jeopardy has existed since October 2024, when sources reported Ye was headed for divorce. The pair, however, seemingly debunked that weeks later when they were photographed together in Tokyo at dinner with friends.

The rumors reared their heads again after their appearance at the Grammys — where they were apparently invited to the red carpet but not the awards ceremony — with sources saying they each were lawyering up and would be officially filing in the days following Valentine’s Day. However, a rep for Kanye West refuted the divorce claims by saying the couple were in Los Angeles to celebrate the romantic holiday.

No paperwork was filed at that time, so one has to wonder if there is any truth to the reports of marital woe. It’s also possible this is a “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” situation, especially with this insider’s new claims that Bianca Censori felt disrespected and objectified by the Grammys situation. We’ll just have to wait to see if there are any further developments regarding this controversial couple.