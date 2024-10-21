Wait, Did Kanye West And Bianca Censori Just Squash Those Divorce Rumors?

For nearly two years now, people have been fascinated by the relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Censori . Ever since we discovered that the “mystery blonde” he was seen with in January 2023 was actually his wife, we can’t stop reading about their lewd and raucous travels together, her bold fashion choices and the control he may or may not wield over her. Lately, though, rumors have circulated that the couple was headed for divorce, but did photos of them out together just squash that speculation?

The Donda rapper was all smiles as he and Bianca Censori met some friends for a night out in Tokyo at Gold Bar in EDITION. TMZ posted photos of the crowded eatery that showed Ye and the rest of his group with big smiles on their faces. The trade notes that it was more emotion than we typically see him display in public, and the vibes certainly didn’t seem to be of a couple in the midst of a split.

While Bianca Censori has often drawn attention for her risque wardrobe choices — including an outfit made of body tape and at people compared to a “ full-body condom ” — on this night in Japan, it was her hairstyle that was turning heads. Censori’s short, dark hair was teased to the point that it was standing straight out, not unlike if she’d been electrocuted.

As for the divorce rumors, it was unknown what allegedly happened between Kanye West and Bianca Censori that would have caused a divorce in under two years, but the pair reportedly hadn’t been photographed together since September 20.

There was some speculation earlier this year that the Yeezy employee was “freaking out” about Ye getting into the porn business . The relationship has often drawn concern from the public, with sources reporting things like Kanye West had banned his wife from social media and that she was made to follow a set of rules regarding what to wear, when to speak and what she could eat.

The breakup speculation also comes as Kanye West has been sued for sexual assault , adding to a number of legal issues he’s faced over the course of their marriage. In the latest filing, Ye’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta claimed the rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session that was co-hosted by P. Diddy (who was arrested in September and is currently in prison on charges of sex trafficking and more after several similar allegations were made against him). Pisciotta previously filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Ye.

Despite reports this summer that Ye had retired from making music professionally , The College Dropout artist has apparently been staying in a Tokyo hotel, working on a new album titled Bully. After the supposed divorce was finalized it was said he ultimately wanted to relocate there. The fact that Bianca Censori joined him at his Asian retreat — and that the two appeared to be having a good time out with friends — seems to throw cold water on that theory, but who knows?

