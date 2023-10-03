Fans Think Kim Kardashian's Latest Teeny Weeny Bikini Post Was Actually Just An Attempt To Keep The Spotlight On Her Instead Of Her Sisters

When she’s not being filmed for her family’s reality TV show, engaging in business ventures or spending time with her kids, Kim Kardashian is probably engaging in a certain hobby of hers. Kardashian has a tendency to post bikini photos in her spare time, usually to the delight of her various social media followers. With that, she just graced them with another one of those posts, in which she shows off a teeny weeny two-piece swimsuit. However, not all of the commentators are being too kind this time around. That’s because they think the photos are Kardashian’s attempt to take the spotlight away from her sisters.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram is practically flooded with bikini photos at this point. Her latest images show her wearing a small gem-encrusted ensemble that shines quite brightly. The backdrop is vastly different from what some may be accustomed to with Kardashian’s swimwear shots. She’s not laying out on a beach or taking a dip in a pool. In fact, it’s hard to say just where she is, but the images make a statement nonetheless. Take a look at it for yourself:

At first glance, this image seems no different from the countless other ones that have been shared by the 42-year-old starlet over the years. As previously mentioned though, some seem to think there’s an ulterior motive for this particular social media update. People flooded the comment section and didn’t mince words when claiming the mogul was using the post to take attention away from her siblings:

She can’t let her siblings have any spotlight

That’s a significant accusation – and one that can’t truly be backed up at this point. Still, that hasn’t stopped people from sharing their views. Some of their messages have received a lot of likes as well. The post containing the sentiments above has notched a whopping 7,400 likes, as of this writing. The response below has also garnered more than a few clicks:

So kourtney was right...she has to make everything about her…

That statement references some of the drama that’s been unfolding during the fourth season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which recently showed off a "fiery" fight between Kim and Kourtney. The older of the two siblings has a lot going on in her world, aside from her apparent drama with Kim. She’s currently expecting a child (her fourth) with rockstar husband Travis Barker and recently had a Disneyland-themed baby shower . Considering those facts, it seems fans believe Kim is trying to steal Kourtney’s thunder and maybe even deflect the negative buzz over their supposed feud. Yet like the following fan, many are firmly in Kourt’s corner:

Team kourtney over here.

Another sibling that was mentioned during the viral conversation was Kendall Jenner. She’s been making headlines as of late due to her participation in Paris Fashion Week, where she sported (among other outfits) a dress made of false fingernails . That may be why another fan chastised Kim Kardashian’s new photo with the comment below:

Cmon Kim let Kendal[l] have her moment

Whether or not people are jumping to conclusions in this situation remains unclear. However, it must be reiterated that such a post is nothing out of the ordinary for Kim Kardashian. She shares bikini photos on various occasions, even doing so when she marked her billionaire status in 2022. Just last month, she also posted stills from a photoshoot in which she played tennis while wearing swimwear. So this latest snapshot could just be her proceeding with her regular social media habit. Still, with the sibling drama still fresh in everyone’s minds, there’s a firm possibility the speculation from fan comments will remain.