Kris Jenner Explained Why She Wouldn't Let Corey Gamble Be On Yellowstone, But It'd Be A 'Hard Yes' For Her

The Kardashian-Jenners know a thing or two about doing whatever it takes to protect their family, so it’s easy to see how they — like so many of us — have been seduced by the Dutton drama of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone . It appears that the reality TV stars came close to making their mark on the universe of cowboys and Montana ranchland, too, as Kris Jenner revealed on The Kardashians Season 4 premiere that she stopped her longtime partner Corey Gamble from accepting a role on the Paramount Network hit. However, she admitted the answer would have been different had a role been offered to her, and Kevin Costner was involved.

The fourth season of The Kardashians (available with a Hulu subscription ) showed the family enjoying a girls trip — plus Corey Gamble but minus Kourtney Kardashian — to Cabo for some stress-free fun on the beach. The episode seemed to have been filmed in the early months of 2023, following Yellowstone’s midseason finale, and over drinks and dinner one evening, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian mentioned how excited they were to see new episodes of the Dutton saga. Gamble took the opportunity to jokingly pout to Jenner that:

If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star.

Wait, what?! Corey Gamble doesn’t exactly strike me as the cowboy type, but he’s probably easier to picture saddling up a horse than, say, Scott Disick. Even Pete Davidson branded himself with Kim Kardashian’s name when they were dating, but I don’t see Gamble doing any of that. Of anybody in the Kardashian-Jenner family tree , Kendall Jenner would likely run circles around her family in a ranch setting, if we’re being honest.

Either way, it was Corey Gamble who apparently got the call from Yellowstone, which Kris Jenner confirmed following her partner’s declaration. Kim Kardashian was quite shocked that he would turn down such an opportunity to act alongside Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser and the rest of the branded boys of Yellowstone Ranch, and when she incredulously asked why Gamble would say no, Jenner explained:

Because I told him to say no… Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship.

Corey Gamble clearly knows where his biscuits are buttered, and if the momager says no, that’s a no. Clearly though, it’s an issue he’s not over, and understandably so. Khloé Kardashian was quick to call out her mom for having a double standard, though, and she asked Kris Jenner what the answer would have been if they’d asked her to go on Yellowstone and kiss Kevin Costner, to which Jenner answered:

Oh, that’s a hard yes.

Turning down the opportunity to make out with Kevin Costner does sound like a ridiculous notion, but now I’m really interested in what role would have been offered to Corey Gamble. Would his casting have upset as many people as Kim Kardashian’s when she joined American Horror Story: Delicate ?