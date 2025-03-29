As Jake Gyllenhaal Admits Getting Ripped For Road House Sequel Is ‘Terrifying’, He Seems Amused By Stephen Colbert’s Pitch For The Film

News
By published

Get ready to see "Jacked Gyllenhaal" once again!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Stephen Colbert shaking hands on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
(Image credit: CBS)

Jake Gyllenhaal is hitting the gym…again. The Nightcrawler star is set to reprise his role in a sequel to the Road House, which was a big hit for Amazon in 2024. Now the star is opening up about what it’s like to have to hit all the workout milestones for another film and how nervous he is to approach the daunting goals he was able to hit a few years ago. Luckily, Stephen Colbert had a hilarious pitch for the film that made the actor laugh and his work out regimen worth it.

Gyllenhaal recently was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he discussed starring in the Broadway revival of Othello with Denzel Washington. The conversation soon turned to the news that Road House would be getting a sequel, and Gyllenhaal would be required to get back into incredible shape again to play Dalton. The actor admitted that even though he had achieved an incredible physique for the first film, getting back to that point is scary. When Colbert asked him about it, he said:

It's terrifying… It’s terrifying.

Colbert also told the actor that he had auditioned for the original 1989 Road House that ended up starring Patrick Swayze. A lot of time has passed, and the talk show host doesn’t think he’d be able to achieve a Gyllenhaal-esque physique, but he still thinks his smart and sharp look could benefit him as a different kind of character in the upcoming Road House movie. Colbert said:

I don’t think I’m gonna get in that kind of shape, so what if I’m the accountant for the roadhouse? And you know the spindles that you put the receipts on? I use those like, [imitates fighting moves] ‘Kah, kah, kah!’ Little eyeshades, something like that, [an] armband. … They call me green eye, the green-eyed monster.

The Daily Show alum was clearly kidding, but this is a pretty clever idea to think of on the spot. Gyllenhaal thought it was absolutely hilarious, and while I’m not quite sure this character pitch will make it into the film, the Oscar nominee can keep the idea in his back pocket in case he ever does a comedy.

Speaking of that, the Donnie Darko star has a surprisingly great sense of humor, and he and Colbert have proven great chemistry whenever the actor has been a guest on the show. So, I’d love to see them do something together in a larger capacity, outside of funny, ongoing late-night bits. You can see the entire interview below:

Jake Gyllenhaal Is Getting Back Into Ridiculous Shape For The "Roadhouse" Sequel - YouTube Jake Gyllenhaal Is Getting Back Into Ridiculous Shape For The
Watch On

I’m sure these two will have more opportunities to talk about a potential collaboration, because it won't be long until Gyllenhaal is back on the talk show circuit.

The Zodiac actor has a number of projects coming down the pike. Aside from Road House 2, he is starring in Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride, and he is also set to star in the Guy Ritchie film In The Grey later this year. He is also attached to a number of other projects in pre-production, so we will be seeing a lot of Gyllenhaal in the near future.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
Not only does Amazon Prime's membership offer access to great original shows, it also has amazing movies too, including 2024's Road House. You can stream that film and more with a 30-day free trial to the service, and then pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year (which saves you 22%) if you'd like to keep the streamer.

View Deal

However, based on this interview, getting in impossible shape for Road House seems to be what’s on the forefront of his mind. So hopefully that means fans can look forward to seeing “Jacked Gyllenhaal” back on our screens sooner than later.

It may be a while before this highly anticipated sequel heads to streaming. In the meantime, you can revisit Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance in Road House, which is available with an Amazon Prime subscription. Fans of the actor can also see him in Othello, which is running on Broadway until June 8, 2025, at the Barrymore Theatre.

Caroline Young
Caroline Young
Writer

Writer, podcaster, CinemaBlend contributor, film and television nerd, enthusiastic person. Hoping to bring undying passion for storytelling to CinemaBlend.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Sofia Carson as Alex in The Life List.

Critics Have Seen The Life List, And They’re Split Over Sofia Carson’s ‘Inspiring’ But ‘Sluggish’ Rom-Com
Pete Davidson speaks on Everybody&#039;s Live with John Mulaney

After ‘Tickling’ Pete Davidson On Netflix Talk Show, Comedian Issues An Apology To Him
Brie Larson flying through the air in The Marvels.

I Have A Theory Why Captain Marvel (And A Bunch Of Big Heroes) Aren’t In The Avengers: Doomsday Cast
See more latest
Most Popular
Jinger Duggar smiling and talking about salad dressing on her YouTube page 2025.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Admits She Can’t Remember All The Names Of Her Siblings’ Kids, And It’s One Side Effect Of Growing Up In A Giant Family I Hadn’t Considered
Regé-Jean Page on bridgerton season 1 as simon basset, the duke of hastings
Ooh, A Rom-Com With Regé-Jean Page? If I Can't Have More Bridgerton, Sign Me Up
Eddie (Ryan Guzman) in a fire captain&#039;s office in 9-1-1.
‘This Just Sucks’: 9-1-1’s Ryan Guzman Discusses The Eddie Scene In Latest Episode That Was Hard For Him To Film
From left to right: Shuri as Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Denzel Washington in Gladiator 2.
I've Been Wondering What's Going On With Denzel Washington After His Viral Black Panther 3 Comments. Ryan Coogler Has An Update
Sofia Carson as Alex in The Life List.
Critics Have Seen The Life List, And They’re Split Over Sofia Carson’s ‘Inspiring’ But ‘Sluggish’ Rom-Com
Hayden Christensen standing in front of lava with an expression of anger in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith .
Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith’s 20th Anniversary Popcorn Bucket Is Solid, But I Really Love The Collectible Cup That Comes With It
Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus on HBO
As The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge Keeps ‘Praying’ Tanya Gets Justice, She Shared A Great Take On Why EP Mike White Is A Genius
Sydney Sweeney stands smiling in a brown dress in Anyone But You.
Just Call Her Sand Dune Sydney Sweeney. Of Course, The Actress' Latest Vacation Pics Are Absolutely Breathtaking
Brian Austin Green in conversation from Beautiful Disaster, pictured next to Machine Gun Kelly in the video for &quot;your name forever.&quot;
As Megan Fox Reportedly Focuses On Her Newborn, An Insider Drops Claims About Her Feelings On MGK And Brian Austin Green’s Beef
Paul Rudd as Ant-Man speaking to Falcon
‘You Can't Be Frivolous’: Paul Rudd Isn’t Spilling Tea On Avengers: Doomsday, But He Has A Funny Take On Viral Cast Reveal