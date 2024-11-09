Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House Trainer Just Got Real About The Length He Went To To Get In Shape For The Role: 'That Is Not Sustainable'

With action movies, it’s not uncommon for actors to get into serious shape. Some have to get more ripped than others, achieving muscle definition that looks great on the big screen. They usually don’t have to do this on their own, as a trainer is typically consulted to help them to achieve a look in the quickest, but healthiest way possible. This was the case for Jake Gyllenhaal, who got in crazy shape for Road House last year. Now, his trainer is opening up about what the actor went through to achieve his physique, and why he believes it's unsustainable.

Trainer Jason Walsh recently opened up about training different celebrities for movies, as he has worked with several A-listers like Matt Damon and Bradley Cooper. While speaking with USA Today , he discussed the amount of work and mental strength it takes to get into “action movie shape,” especially when there are time constraints and a shooting schedule to adhere to. Even if this kind of aesthetic is achievable, it’s often impossible to sustain, especially when it comes to the viral look Jake Gyllenhaal achieved for Road House. Walsh explained:

Jake Gyllenhaal, the shape that he got in for Road House was insane, and that is not sustainable. It's pure manipulation. It's dehydration protocols. It's conditioning protocols, low calories during certain times. We literally undulate constantly. And all you got to see is the edits of him with his shirt off.

This makes sense. It’s not like the Ambulance star had to maintain this kind of physique for multiple movies over the course of multiple years. He just had to make sure he was impossibly ripped for a handful of scenes. So, for something like that, the easiest method is incorporate science, in addition to what a human being can do in the short term to look a certain way. Of course, the A-lister also worked out like crazy and had a very specific diet. Yet, terms of the muscle definition seen on camera, some little tricks helped achieve the intended look.

Jason Walsh also talked about how candid he is with his clients in regard to what it takes to get into incredible shape, and the mental toll it takes. I’m sure all of this didn’t come as a surprise to the Zodiac actor, who is no stranger to body transformations. He got into similar shape for Southpaw and, per Nightcrawler 's BTS facts , he lost a lot of weight to achieve his character's lankier look. The leading man likely knew what he was getting himself into and was up for the crazy challenge Road House was. It was worth it, as the actor looks just as tough as his co-star, real-life UFC Icon Conor McGregor , in the film.

Even if Jake Gyllenhaal knew what he was getting himself into, that probably didn’t make the experience any less difficult. “Dehydration protocols” sound like no joke, and I’m sure the actor missed out on some great meals to maintain a restrictive diet. The journey isn’t over either, as he will have to get back into “unsustainable” shape again for Road House 2 , which was announced back in May. Despite the grueling fitness journey ahead, the actor expressed Gyllenhaal is still excited for the sequel . The movie star is clearly up for the challenge. and fans are sure to be excited that they can look forward to seeing him -- muscles and all -- in the follow-up.

