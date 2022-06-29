Apple TV+'s See Showrunner Remains Positive As News Breaks Jason Momoa Series Will Be Ending With Season 3

2022 has already been harsh to TV, with a wide variety of shows either canceled or coming to an end. With that in mind, the news has broken that the Jason Momoa-led Apple TV+ series See will see the end soon with the upcoming third and final season. Despite the show wrapping up, showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper is keeping positive.

Tropper took to Instagram to share See's final season trailer. In his post, he had nothing but love for those involved in the series and is greatly looking forward to everyone seeing the “wild and epic conclusion” to See:

With the final season dropping in August, it will surely be one you won't want to miss. In a statement regarding See's end, Jonathan Tropper praised the third season and what he and his team came up with for this last outing. Tropper didn't necessarily talk much about the show ending, but rather how grateful he was to be part of the creative process and the fun challenges that came along with it:

We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story. Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way See has been embraced by viewers around the world.

Jason Momoa's Apple TV+ series premiered pre-pandemic, with the first season dropping in the fall of 2019. The trailer for See previewed it to be an epic-as-ever series, and it didn't disappoint. Season 2 brought a Stargate: Atlantis reunion when Joe Flanigan joined Momoa, as well as provided a DC and Marvel clash with Dave Bautista coming onboard.

It's been to a year since See Season 2 premiered, and fans are getting ready for the show's end. The sci-fi drama is arguably one of the best Apple TV+ series right now, proving that the streamer is starting to get up to the ranks of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

It's unclear if three seasons of See was always the plan or if it was just one of the many shows that felt the wrath of cancellations as of late. Though it sounds like whatever the plan was, fans shouldn't be disappointed with how it will end.

For a lot of Apple TV+ shows, it seems like three seasons or less is what works. Hit comedy Ted Lasso will be dropping its highly-anticipated third season later this year. However, writer and actor Brett Goldstein opened up about the fact that they had been writing for it to end at three seasons. So far though, it isn't confirmed whether or not there will be a fourth season of Ted Lasso, so fans will just have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, there are still other Apple TV+ shows to look forward to, like the musical series Schmigadoon!, which has yet to slot a premiere date for season 2. There are also many other streaming shows that recently got renewed, so for now, we'll just have to prepare for the end of See, with Season 3 premiering on August 26 only on Apple TV+ with a subscription!