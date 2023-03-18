Jennifer Aniston Took A Page From Kim Kardashian's Book At The Murder Mystery 2 Premiere And She Looks Great

Jennifer Aniston has always had a keen eye for style and fashion, and she proved that once again at the Murder Mystery 2 premiere. The Friends alum walked the carpet in Paris with her co-star Adam Sandler, and she absolutely stunned in a gold gown and white fur shrug that was giving major Kim Kardashian energy.

Murder Mystery’s stars traveled to Paris to premiere the sequel, and Sandler and Aniston rocked classy looks perfect for their Eiffel Tower photo op and glamorous event. While the Hustle star wore a classic black tuxedo, while The Morning Show actress rocked a shimmery gold gown, white fur shrug, and simple glam.

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Looking at Aniston’s ensemble it’s almost like she took a page out of Kim Kardashian ’s book. The sparkly fitted gown paired with a white shrug is very reminiscent of the time The Kardashians star wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from the time she sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The resemblance becomes very clear looking at the two looks together, as they’re both elegant, sexy evening gowns that are gorgeously sparkly and paired perfectly with a little white jacket. However, it's also worth noting that Aniston's dress came with no controversy, while Kardashian's was shrouded in it.

(Image credit: GWR/Star Max/GC Images)

It feels like everyone was in on the conversation surrounding Kim K’s controversial Met Gala look . There was a lot of debate surrounding the reality star’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s gown. While she looks gorgeous, people talked a lot about how much weight she had to lose to fit into the dress , and were shocked that she decided to wear such a historic dress and risk it being damaged. While it was confirmed that the dress was returned in the same condition it started in , people still criticized Kardashian’s decision, and the gown’s designer spoke out saying her wearing it was a “big mistake.”

Whether you liked the look or not, it was still a major fashion moment, and Kardashian proved once again why she is considered one of the most fashionable celebrities . It also reemphasizes how much influence Kim Kardashian has on the world of celebrity fashion. While there are no direct ties between her Met Gala look and Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2 ensemble, they are giving the same energy. You can’t deny the similarities between the outfits that both feature sparkles, a fitted cut and white fuzzy shrugs. Both women were both giving classic Old Hollywood vibes with these looks, and they looked great.