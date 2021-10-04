Jerry Seinfeld Joined Forces With Bryan Cranston To Celebrate Seinfeld’s New Streaming Home

After Hulu's streaming rights deal for Seinfeld expired in June 2021, the show was stuck in a sort of limbo, with many fans left wondering what would happen to the beloved sitcom's digital existence. After all, there’s only so many times one can watch the same edited-to-hell syndicated episodes on cable before going a little crazy. That’s where Netflix came in: the streaming giant just dropped every season of Seinfeld into its lineup, and star Jerry Seinfeld joined forces with Bryan Cranston for a celebratory promo video.

As of October 1, 2021, all nine seasons of the hit sitcom Seinfeld are available to stream on Netflix. To celebrate the comedy’s return to streaming after a five-month hiatus, original star Jerry Seinfeld teamed up with Breaking Bad great and fellow Seinfeld veteran Bryan Cranston for a fun LEGO-inspired skit. You can check out the announcement below:

Bryan Cranston guest-starred on Seinfeld as the dentist Tim Whatley back in the 90’s, but is playing old-timey television announcer narrating Jerry Seinfeld's actions in the new vid. With corporate synergy to spare, the comedian is costumed as a life-sized LEGO version of his TV character, tying in with the recent release of LEGO's limited edition Seinfeld set that allows customers to build a miniature model of Jerry’s iconic Upper West Side apartment. As goofy as it is to watch Jerry Seinfeld clumsily pour himself a bowl of plastic cereal with his “C-shaped” hands, it’s even more amusing to watch Bryan Cranston have so much fun in non-LEGO mode. When you’re used to watching him play a grizzled chemistry-teacher-turned-meth-dealer on Breaking Bad, or a dilemma-strapped judge on Showtime's Your Honor, a hard cut to Cranston in chino shorts is nothing short of comedy gold.

The video also features some other amazing references to the original show. Patrick Warburton makes a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo as LEGO David Puddy (Elaine’s on-again, off-again boyfriend) to fire off his signature one-liner: “Yeah, that’s right," though no screaming about the Devils or Arby's. Sadly, Bryan Cranston informed fans that LEGO Tim Whatley will not be available - after all, he only did six episodes (a fact Bryan Cranston hammers home with mock-outrage).

It's a fun promo for a classic series, as weird as that is to consider. YouTube commenter Hakubi perhaps summed the commercial up best:

This is the best advertisement I've ever seen for a show I watched 2+ decades ago.