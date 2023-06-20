Jim Bob Duggar Has Taken Flak Thanks To The Shiny Happy People Doc, But One Of His Kids Just Sang His Praises

In the 18 months or so since Josh Duggar was convicted on child pornography charges , for which he’s now serving an extended prison sentence, the expansive Duggar family initially did a decent job of collectively avoiding unnecessary attention. Then along came the four-part docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription ), which re-kicked the closet door open on a lot of the clan’s metaphorical skeletons, particularly those tied to Jim Bob Duggar ’s ties to the Institute in Basic Life Principles, as founded by the problematic minister Bill Gothard. But while the fam’s patriarch has faced all manner of criticism since the project’s release, one of his and Michelle’s kids had nothing but praise to share in a recent social media post.

With Father’s Day falling on Sunday, June 18, 21-year-old James Duggar took to Instagram to speak highly of his pops, calling him the “best dad.” Here’s how he put it:

Happy Father's Day to the man who has always been my biggest supporter. Pops, Thank you for your endless sacrifices, your belief in me, you always pointing me to Christ, and the countless memories we've made together. I am grateful to call you my dad, and I'm proud to be your child. Regardless of what anyone may say, your the best dad I in the world! Today, and every day, I celebrate you and the incredible father you are. Love you a Ton! ❤️ #FathersDay #bestdadever

No matter what may happen with his many siblings of various ages, and no matter how much his parents may be put beneath the microscope in Shiny Happy People and similar projects, it sounds like James Duggar's devotion to his dad won't be swayed. The same can't necessarily be said for others in the family, particularly cousin Amy King, who recently called out the family elders for protecting their "predator" son Josh, as well as sister Jill Duggar , who has emerged as something of a family rebel in that she's been most vocal about reflecting negatively on certainly aspects of her upbringing, particularly when it comes to how the IBLP treats girls and women.

Jill Duggar, who will no doubt cause far more waves when she releases her new memoir The Cost in September, was namechecked quite a few times by those commenting on her brother's Father's Day post. Fans were quick to point out that she arguably should have been honored just as much as Jim Bob, if not more so, for the part she played in her bro's upbringing while also dealing with everything she said she went through while under their father's ruling thumb. Here's a handful of the less vitriolic responses:

This is sad. Jill basically raised you and yet you support and thank the man who has hurt her time and time again. Shame on you. - Rebecca Gomprecht

I think you mean Happy Father's Day Jill. Your parents did not raise you. - Samantha Jensen

Sadly James yours Sisters raised you. Neither your parents raised you. That’s why you and your younger brothers and sisters turned out to be good people not like big cho mo bro - hellsfury_666

I’m wondering whether Jim Bob wrote this himself. 😂 - lynb1973

Of course, there were definitely fans going on the defensive against such comments. Some were wholly agreeing with James Duggar's opinions about his father, while some were more specifically judging others for expressing their harsh feelings about Jim Bob on the son's page. And the commenter noted below pointed out that James is allowed to praise his own family members regardless of what they've done.

Jim Bob still gave life to James. Yes, what was done is awful. But James still deserves to appreciate his father for the life he gave him. - nikiwiki1212

Check out James Duggar's post below, which features a handful of throwback pics to his bright-eyed youthful days.

A post shared by James Duggar (@jamesaduggar) A photo posted by on

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which drew damning criticism from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, is available to stream now on Prime Video. When that's done, check out the best TV shows to stream through Amazon Prime.