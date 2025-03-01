Joanna Gaines Is Living Her Best Life At Disney World, But Her Husband Chip's Face On Rides Is Priceless: 'One Of Us LOVES Roller Coasters, One Of Us Does Not'

When Fixer Upper premiered on HGTV back in 2013, it didn’t take long for audiences to fall in love with Chip and Joanna Gaines. They complemented each other so well, with Chip being the crazy life of the party and Joanna the voice of reason — the yin to his yang. It turns out home renovation isn’t the only activity that brings out opposite sides of the couple. Joanna seemed to be having the best time on a recent trip to Disney World, while the expressions captured on Chip's face during rides are a thing to behold.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, who launched their Magnolia Network after five seasons of Fixer Upper on HGTV, took a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth recently. However, I don;t think Chip is fully buying into that nickname, if Joanna’s photos are any indication. The first slide on her Instagram post is the absolute cutest, as the Magnolia Table host is living her best life on Disney’s rides. The second slide shows Chip’s equal but opposite reaction:

How wonderfully happy does Joanna Gaines look here? I know Joanna has been looking incredibly fit lately after working with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s trainer , but no exercise regimen can make one THAT photogenic on ride cameras. Joanna, did you pay extra for this Disney sorcery? It’s unbelievable!

Now, let’s talk about Chip. He appears to be giving it the old college try by dressing the part, but even the Mickey Mouse tee isn’t giving him the strength and courage to face the “fun” Disney has to offer. We’re getting a couple of strained smiles, some where he looks like he’s about to hurl and one where I’m not even sure if he’s conscious.

Chip Gaines turned the big 5-0 in November , which was quite the milestone for a man who sees himself as Peter Pan and is known for his childlike whimsy. But there is not a whole lot of Peter Pan coming through in these pics — I mean, Peter Pan liked to fly, so...

That’s actually the funniest part of this to me, because Chip Gaines totally comes off as the bigger thrill-seeker between him and his wife — ready for the twists, turns, loops and drops — while she seems like she’d be calmer, more in control and OK with keeping her feet right there on the ground. I guess this is why we don’t make assumptions.

Either way, even in seemingly reversed roles, they’re still the perfect complement for each other after 21 years of marriage and five children together.

They continue to dish out home and cooking content on the Magnolia Network, while also branching out to include fun family programming like Human vs. Hampster (which everyone needs to watch ASAP , according to our own Mick Joest) for those with a Max subscription . See, this is exactly the kind of activity I would have thought Chip Gaines would enjoy, but it turns out Joanna may be more hampster-esque.