Joe Keery Has Thoughts About Stranger Things Fans Still Obsessing Over His Hair

We all know that Steve Harrington’s biggest strength in Stranger Things is being a “dad” to Hawkins' youth whenever they’re left in his care. Another strength that fans just can’t get over is Stranger Things actor Joe Keery’s perfect hair. Well, the 30-year-old actor has some thoughts on fans’ obsession with that aspect of himself.

With Steve Harrington being one of the most popular boys at Hawkins High School, and with Stranger Things taking place in the ‘80s, it’s only natural for this guy to have a wild mane for everyone to go gaga over. In an interview with The Daily Beast , Joe Keery admitted that he’s done talking about his hair, saying:

It’s really ridiculous. It’s not something I have control over. It’s just internet fodder that’s carried over and is now attached to me. I can’t really knock it. I have a career, so I have to be like, ‘Who cares? I’ll take it.’ But it’s also not something I care about at all. Still, people seem to really care about it and fixate on it, for whatever reason. It’s so stupid, honestly.

It seems like Joe Keery’s “groovy” mane (in an '80s sense) is a real trademark for the well-known actor. Even in Stranger Things, one of Steve’s best moments was when he revealed to Dustin the secrets to grooming his hair with that Farrah Fawcett hair spray of his. His hair tricks may not have worked for Dustin in slaying the ladies at the Snow Ball, but they helped him score a dance with Nancy Wheeler.

In tons of interviews, Joe Keery's taken up half a paragraph when asked about his hair. Imagine the shock his fans went through when he admitted he doesn’t even wash his gorgeous locks. It’s no wonder that the actor's felt the need to wear hats around Manhattan to shield his identity. The hair just seems to give him away every time! For all we know, he could make headlines and do something completely drastic with his trademark hairstyle, like when Emma Watson cut her long hair after Harry Potter, or when Tom Holland shaved his hair for a movie . To Keery’s chagrin, you know we’ll all still talk about it no matter what he does to it.

Even though a Steve-centric fan theory ended up not being true about him dying in Stranger Things Season 4, this means we’ll see this fan-favorite character return for the show's final run. But with Stranger Things with after Season 5 , what’s to become of Joe Keery and his beautiful hair now? Well, Keery has said to The Daily Beast about wanting to delve into directing projects and explore a number of different genres for his movies. He’s also been wanting to take Stanley Tucci's route in experimenting with creating a project that blends his music with cooking recipes. And yes, the Massachusetts native creates his own music under the stage name Djo to keep his music life separate from his Stranger Things character.