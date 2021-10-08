Jonah Hill Sends Emoji Love As Adam Sandler Wraps On His New Sports Movie Hustle

Adam Sandler spent this past summer hooping with NBA stars while shooting his new Netflix basketball movie Hustle. Sandler has also been proving his skills as a basketball player draining impossible shots from balconies and showing up to random basketball courts to play with fans. Basketball is clearly a passion for Adam Sandler, and Hustle looks like it could be another classic Adam Sandler sports movie. Sandler recently wrapped Hustle, and Jonah Hill sent some emoji love to the legend on Instagram.

Adam Sandler announced on social media that he's done filming Hustle, with an intense photo of himself and his dog in presumably the doorway of his on-set trailer. Sandler got tons of love for the news, and Jonah Hill was among the legion of commenters on Sandler’s post, leaving a cool emoji message. Here's Sandler’s Instagram post:

Hustle has wrapped, and friends and fans of Adam Sandler are excited about the Netflix basketball movie. There are tons of supportive messages and hype, but Jonah Hill commenting a single GOAT emoji is everything. Like most comedic actors of his age, Jonah Hill is a big fan of Sandler, and the two have history starring in 2009’s Funny People together. Sandler is undoubtedly the greatest of all time in Jonah Hill’s eyes.

Hustle follows the story of a former basketball scout who tries to reignite his career by finding a talented player overseas and getting him to the NBA. The film will also feature Queen Latifah and Robert Duvall alongside Adam Sandler and NBA player Juan Hernangómez, with some NBA stars set to make cameos. Hustle is a great movie for Sandler, who isn’t shy about his love of the game, and maybe it will end up being Adam Sandlers best Netflix movie to date.

Jonah Hill is starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawerence in Don’t Look Up , which is coming to Netflix on December 10. Hill has successfully transitioned from strictly comedies to being in major dramas and being nominated for the Academy Awards, but he will be teaming up with Legend Eddie Murphy in a Netflix comedy that sounds excellent. Hopefully we see Hill work with Adam Sandler again soon.