See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Reunite For Fun Murder Mystery 2 Announcement

It’s been a little over two years since Murder Mystery released to Netflix, and work on the sequel is finally getting underway! The gap, of course, makes sense seeing as the pandemic has had a major impact on Hollywood. But audiences will be excited to know that lead stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are totally on board, and fans can now see them reunite in a fun way for Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are longtime friends, which is pretty interesting because they couldn’t seem more different at face value. Aniston seems a bit more chill and laid back, though she definitely has a sharp wit to her. Sandler, however, is known for his antics both on and off screen as well as his lively persona, which includes wearing overwhelmingly comfortable-looking basketball shorts and baggy clothes.

Seeing as the pair are basically different faces of the same comedy coin, though, their on screen chemistry is undeniable. During the Netflix Tudum Global Fan Event, fans could see a prime example of this effortless friendship between the two stars. The two appeared together in a recorded video chat in which they used special nicknames for each other and talking like they were just catching up. The vibe then changed as it became clear to viewers that they were teasing a second Murder Mystery experience. You can check out the video below:

Adam Sandler is basically all of us, given that he asked Jennifer Aniston where Courtney (Cox) and Lisa (Kudrow) are -- you can't blame him for being a Friends fan. When she tells him she isn’t always around them, Sandler admits he likes to envision that they’re always hanging out. While that would make all the super fans elated, it’s not super far from the truth because the Friends stars do chill from time to time.

It seems she's going to be spending a good amount of time with Adam Sandler, though, as It sounds like the pair are going to get up to even more shenanigans in the sequel, and David Spade will even join in on the fun. Given his presence on the video call, one would assume that he's going to be playing a nice comedic role alongside the others.

Murder Mystery 2 will mark the third film Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler work on together, and they’re actually either married or love interests in all three. While the pair have never been romantically involved, it's great that they've held a close friendship for over 20 years. In fact, they’re such good friends that kissing in the first Murder Mystery was a little awkward for them.

Murder Mystery 2 hasn’t started filming yet, and plot details are scarce at the moment. It will be some time before we can see the two stars back in action together on screen but, hopefully, it'll be worth the wait. In the meantime, you can catch Jennifer Aniston on the second season of The Morning Show, and Adam Sandler has a few projects in the works as well.