Eddie Murphy And Jonah Hill's Netflix Comedy Has Added A Seinfeld Star

Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill have each shined in Hollywood in their own special ways, and now their professional paths are finally crossing. In August, it was announced that Murphy and Hill will join forces for a still-to-be-titled Netflix comedy movie that will be directed by BlackAF’s Kenya Barris. Now it’s been announced that Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined this project as its first supporting cast member.

Specific plot details about this Netflix comedy are still being kept under wraps, but as revealed last month, the story is described as “an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships.” Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill’s characters will find themselves clashing on some of these issues, and according to THR, Julia Louis-Dreyfus will appear as Hill’s mother. Interestingly enough, this news comes right as Seinfeld, which Louis-Dreyfus starred in as Elaine Benes, is about to make its Netflix debut.

Although this Netflix comedy will mark Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ first time starring in a streaming-exclusive movie, the actress isn’t unfamiliar with the streaming realm in general. Earlier this year, she debuted as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a role she reprised in Black Widow, which ended up being made available on Disney+ Premier Access at the same time it premiered in theaters. Louis-Dreyfus also lent her voice to an episode of the Netflix animated series Archibald’s Next Big Thing, which stars her Veep cast-mate Tony Hale.

As far as Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ other recent credits go, along with Veep concluding its run on HBO back in 2019, 2020 was a big year for the actress, as following a seven-year hiatus from cinematic territory, she starred in two movies. The first was Downhill, which, in addition, to acting alongside Will Ferrell, she produced. Then a month later, Louis-Dreyfus could be heard in the Pixar movie Onward, which ended up going to Disney+ just a month after it hit theaters due to the pandemic.

In addition to appearing on-screen with Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jonah Hill also co-wrote the script with Kenya Barris, with both men also producing through their respective Khalabo Ink Society and Strong Baby production companies. Murphy and Barris were already tied together through Coming 2 America, which Barris wrote, but now Barris gets to direct the actor in his feature filmmaking debut. This will be Murphy’s Netflix follow-up to 2019’s Dolemite is my Name, while Hill previously starred in the platform’s Maniac miniseries and will soon be seen in the Adam McKay-directed Don’t Look Up.

It’s unclear when this untitled Netflix comedy will begin shooting, but as soon as that’s announced, as well as more actors are added to the cast, we’ll let you know. In the meantime, look through our Netflix October 2021 guide to learn what the service will be adding next month.