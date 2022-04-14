Kaley Cuoco And Co. Stepped Out Of Their Flight Attendant Uniforms And Into Some Glam Looks For Season 2 Premiere

The Flight Attendant established itself in Season 1 as one of the best shows on HBO Max , with its intriguing murder mystery, diverse cast of characters, and hot-mess Kaley Cuoco hijinks. The star and executive producer is set to suit up as Cassie Bowden again, and even while Cuoco’s alcoholic character will supposedly be a little less vodka-soaked in the new season, I’ve got a feeling she’s still going to find plenty of ways to get herself into trouble. Before all that starts, though, the cast got glammed up for some fun on the red carpet at the Season 2 premiere.

Having fun on set never seemed to be an issue for Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars on The Flight Attendant. The former Big Bang Theory actress often shared behind-the-scenes photos of the cast and crew goofing around — never mind the bloody and often tragic events that were happening within the script. That camaraderie seemed present on the red carpet, as the actors had no problem leaving the flight attendant uniforms behind, looking pretty damn good while they posed for photos at the premiere.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In Season 2, Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie will still be working alongside Shane (Griffin Matthews, wearing an intricately detailed green suit and pictured with husband Matt Gould) and Jada (Yasha Jackson, looking lovely in a lavender jumpsuit) when the HBO Max drama returns April 21. She’ll also be rejoined by brother Davey (T.R. Knight) and BFF Annie (Zosia Mamet). Alanna Ubach joins the cast for Season 2 as Carol Atkinson, an icy flight attendant who is not a fan of Cassie.

The leading actress also took time for some photos with on-and-off screen best friend Zosia Mamet. Annie must be one of the most loyal friends on TV, sticking by Cassie, even when she didn’t deserve it, and I can’t wait to see what Season 2 brings. It’s also so heart-warming that the friendship between the “adorable widdle smooshes” clearly continued after the cameras stopped rolling.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic for HBO)

Season 2 will present some new challenges for Kaley Cuoco’s character. After the near-disastrous events of Season 1, Cassie realized she needed to quit drinking. Given how many miniature bottles of vodka the flight attendant was capable of downing, I’d imagine that’s going to be a tough habit to break on its own. More drama awaits her — and her brother, no doubt — with the introduction of Sharon Stone to The Flight Attendant .

The iconic actress will play Lisa, Cassie’s mother, who cut off contact with Cassie when she no longer had the patience to deal with her daughter’s alcoholism. Maybe her new TV mother is what had Kaley Cuoco “pulling her hair out” at the Season 2 premiere?

(Image credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Also joining The Flight Attendant as series regulars for the second season are Mo McRae as Benjamin Berry, the CIA agent Cassie's assigned to who has a reputation for getting close to his assets; Callie Hernandez as Gabrielle Diaz, a quick-tempered and calculating bounty hunter whose impulse-control issues often get in the way of her job; and JJ Soria as Esteban Diaz, Gabrielle’s partner and lover who tries to keep a level head and stay focused on the job, but often gets just as heated as his girlfriend.