Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant Season 2 Is Adding Sharon Stone To Make Cassie's Life More Complicated

A big name is joining the cast of The Flight Attendant for Season 2. The HBO Max thriller starring Kaley Cuoco will delve more into Cassie’s upbringing in Season 2, with Sharon Stone signing on to play Cassie’s mother Lisa Bowden. Nothing goes better together than newfound sobriety and a judgy mother, right?

Season 1 focused a good bit on Cassie’s relationship with her father, and the tragic accident that contributed to her alcoholism. Sharon Stone’s role as Lisa is certain to only further examine the trauma that continues to haunt Cassie, as Deadline reports Season 2 will examine their relationship. Cassie and her mother were reportedly estranged after Lisa no longer had the patience to deal with her daughter’s alcoholism.

T.R. Knight will return in a recurring role as Cassie’s brother, who had his own complicated relationship with his father, so we’ll see how that family dynamic continues to reveal itself in Season 2. Also returning as series regulars are Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez.

Stay tuned on a release date for The Flight Attendant Season 2, which is set to premiere sometime in spring of this year. In the meantime, check out what other premieres are coming soon on our 2022 TV Schedule.