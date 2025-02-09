Kim Kardashian Used To Support Ye After Their Divorce. What's Been Going On After 'Disturbing' Rant And Red Carpet Brouhaha
Checking the pulse of 'Kimye' these days.
The four children that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share from their eight-year relationship ensured that the two will forever be connected, but they also remained supportive of each other’s creative decisions long after the reality TV star filed for divorce in 2021. Now, however, Kardashian’s days of attending Ye’s concerts and taking part in listening parties may be over after his latest social media rant and Bianca Censori’s nude stunt at the Grammys, as sources report how the rapper’s ex-wife feels about the latest controversies.
Kanye West Claims ‘Dominion’ Over Bianca Censori In Social Media Rant
Kanye West has been speaking out a lot since he and Bianca Censori made a short-lived appearance on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2. Ye gave his wife a “command” to drop her fur coat and reveal that she was wearing nothing but a thin, sheer garment. The two were reportedly promptly asked to leave.
The Vultures artist has been blowing up X (Twitter) in the days since, commenting on Bianca Censori’s risque red carpet walk while also making several controversial statements that the social media app flagged as “hateful,” including many about Jewish people. In regards to his wife, Kanye West went on an all caps rant over whose decision it was for her to go effectively nude at the Grammys, as he posted [edited for capitalization and punctuation]:
While sources have said Kim Kardashian continues to admire her ex-husband’s genius in the celebrity fashion realm — even drawing comparisons to Bianca Censori with her own outfit choices — could this stunt be the one that took it too far? An insider weighed in.
Kim Kardashian Distancing Herself From Ye After His ‘Disturbing’ Comments
Regardless of how much inspiration Kim Kardashian is getting from Kanye West these days — and the fact that they’re still financially invested in each other’s businesses — the American Horror Story: Delicate star may be taking a step back amid his latest moves. A source told Page Six:
As for what she’s seen or how she feels about his big X rant, the insider alleges that Kim Kardashian isn’t indulging in it or making moves to contact him about it. The insider continued:
Kim Kardashian reportedly did this same thing a couple of years ago when Ye first started receiving backlash for making antisemitic comments, which was different from how she’d handled him in the past, often stepping in to help him navigate certain situations.
How Kim Supported Kanye Even After Their Divorce
In addition to helping with PR, Kim Kardashian has continued to support Kanye West — particularly in the music and fashion departments — since they split four years ago. When Donda came out in 2021, she chose to support Ye by attending his listening parties, even donning a wedding dress to recreate their 2014 nuptials.
The Kardashians star — whose reality show just premiered its sixth season on the 2025 TV schedule, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription — did the same thing when Vultures 1 was released last March. Kim Kardashian not only attended the listening party but was seen hanging out with her ex’s wife Bianca Censori.
We’ll have to see if Kim Kardashian continues to ride these latest actions of her ex-husband out or if she does eventually voice her support in some way again.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
