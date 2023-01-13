That Mystery Blonde Kanye West Was Spotted With Is Reportedly Actually His New Wife

It was nearly two years after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West that the couple finally reached a settlement in November 2022. Now, less than two months since the end of that marriage became official, it appears the rapper has found a new wife. Ye has been spotted out recently with a mystery blonde, who has now been identified as Bianca Censori, an architectural designer at Yeezy, and she is also apparently the new Mrs. West. (Or is it Ms. Ye?)

Kanye West was photographed wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring, and TMZ reports he and Bianca Censori, who has reportedly been a Yeezy employee for several years, held a wedding ceremony recently, with the ring symbolizing his commitment to her. The trade reports that a marriage certificate does not appear to have been filed, so the marriage is technically not legal.

The rapper was seen having lunch with Bianca Censori at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on Jaunary 8, but it was unknown at the time who she was — and the significance of her relationship with the "True Love" singer. TMZ reported that the couple arrived “basically hand-in-hand” in Ye’s first public appearance in weeks, as his former business manager has allegedly been trying to track him down to serve legal documents.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West early in 2021 after six years of marriage, and the couple share four kids. The divorce was a slow process, as Ye expressed interest in trying to get his family back together. A wrench was thrown into those plans, however, when The Kardashians star began dating Pete Davidson, and Kanye West declared "civil war" on the Saturday Night Live comedian in the months that followed. They broke up after nine months together.

In the meantime, Kanye West also moved on, notably dating Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox for a brief period of time in early 2022. He was also reportedly involved with model Chaney Jones for about five months last year.

While sources said the Donda artist continued to hold out hope for a reconciliation with Kim Kardashian, tensions between the co-parents only appeared to increase amid Kanye West’s recent controversies. The rapper has lost several business partnerships in the last few months over his actions that included making numerous anti-Semitic comments and wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt to a Paris fashion show.

With Ye's new wife Bianca Censori reportedly having been part of the Yeezy team for years, she's certainly up to speed on everything that's gone down with her new husband. It will be interesting to see what details we learn about their relationship, including if they plan to file paperwork to make their union legal.

As we wait to find out more — including a reacton from the Kardashian/Jenner camp — we probably shouldn't be expecting to see the newlyweds pop up on future episodes of The Kardashians when Season 3 hits the 2023 TV schedule.