Kanye West And His Wife Have Been Making Headlines For Yacht Antics And See-Through Looks. How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels

Following Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s messy divorce finalization last year, both parties have moved on. Kardashian dated Pete Davidson for several months in 2022 and West married architectural designer Bianca Censori. The two continue to co-parent their four children together, but Kim Kardashian has frequently opened up about how West’s online antics and public persona has had an effect on her and their family. The messiness allegedly continues, after racy photos from West and Censori’s Italian getaway on a yacht were released this week.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s NSFW Vacation

According to The Sun, West and Censori weren’t shy about baring all while on vacation in Italy. The couple were photographed on a yacht while both of them wore see through, racy outfits as they relaxed on a yacht. The outlet reports that their attire was a growing problem for the Italian locals throughout their stay. Censori wore a variety of sheer, tight fitting looks in Europe that some deemed indecent. Some reportedly even called for the couple to be fined for public indecency, and were allegedly almost kicked out of a restaurant for their outfit choices.

Italy has a much more conservative mindset when it comes to outfit choices, but the couple was still not fined, according to the outlet, despite reported protest from locals. The rapper himself was photographed in a compromising position on a yacht, and also was seen carrying around an open bottle of champagne on the streets of Italy. The two have been traveling for months following their surprise matrimony back in earlier this year, and it seems like their free spirited love is translating into their attire.

How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About The Photos

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a controversial moment. She dawned the cover of Interview Magazine back in 2014 nude, and has always been candid about the racy photos she has shared on social media of herself in the past. However, allegedly these yacht antics are just too far, even by Kardashian standards. According to the outlet, the Skims mogul is reportedly none too happy about West and Censori’s scantily clad getaway. An insider claimed:

She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right.

Kardashian has expressed concern for West’s behavior before. She defended and protected the “Gold Digger” rapper’s mental health struggles throughout their marriage. However a breaking point came, and she filed for divorce in early 2021. Since the divorce, West has made several inflammatory public comments, and made copious anti-semetic remarks. On this season of The Kardashians, the reality star was candid about how his public behavior and remarks negatively affect their children. Insiders allegedly believe these controversial photos from the vacation are an extension of this. One claimed:

It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it.

Despite reported misgivings, Kardashian has yet to publicly address West’s marriage to Censori, their speedy marriage, or their skimpy outings. She has previously claimed that she continues to advocate for their children when it comes to the media and West, and likely will continue to do so, despite any personal negative feelings about the situation.

Kim Kardashian continues to be as open and honest about her post-divorce life as possible on the reality show The Kardashians, which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription. The show returns with its fourth season on September 28th, so make sure to catch up on Season 3 of the hit series ahead of the premiere.