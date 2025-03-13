Kate Hudson’s Running Point Co-Stars Were Totally On Point When They Helped Her Out With Major Wardrobe Malfunctions

Kate Hudson’s co-stars made a “running point” to her rescue.

Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver, Kate Hudson, and Fabrizio Guido as Ness, Sandy, Isla, and Jackie taking a group selfie in Running Point.
(Image credit: Netflix)

Kate Hudson is a powerhouse in the new Netflix TV show Running Point. She portrays a former party girl, Isla, who proves she’s got the basketball knowledge and business skills to run her family’s pro b-ball team. And just like Isla’s peers help her keep her professional life in order, Hudson’s co-stars came to her rescue in real life after she suffered repeated wardrobe malfunctions during a Q&A panel.

In basketball, a “running point” is the person who’s in charge of directing the action. Even though Kate Hudson thrives in the Mindy Kaling series, her Running Point co-stars prove they’re willing to direct the action when a co-star is in need. At a Paley Center for Media panel focusing on the new streaming series, the Almost Famous actress suffered repeated wardrobe malfunctions, and the video below from ET shows her co-stars quickly coming to her rescue:

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

A photo posted by on

Now, that’s a team! Kate Hudson was in the middle of sharing her thoughts when she was surprised to realize her side boob-revealing black gown seemed to shift out of place in an inopportune area. Justin Theroux, who plays her older brother on Running Point, was fortunately “running point” on his own and lent a hand in trying to fix her dress. That's a real brother figure right there.

Brenda Song, who plays Isla’s best friend and assistant, was also quick to shield Kate Hudson. She immediately got up from her chair and spread her arms wide to block anyone from seeing the actress’s wardrobe mishap.

The Raising Helen actress took the unfortunate incident with grace, laughing through the whole thing and jokingly saying.

I did this on purpose!

In the second video, Kate Hudson’s dress refused to cooperate again in the same place. Justin Theroux continued to be her hero and tried to fix the dress again. I feel like if I was the Oscar winner, I’d be afraid to move for the rest of the panel if my dress continued to come apart. So, I give the great rom-com actress a lot of credit for keeping it together while all of the chaos was happening. It helps to have thoughtful co-stars by your side.

You can witness the Running Point cast’s on-screen comedic camaraderie with your Netflix subscription, or in the behind-the-scenes video below.

Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, and Cast Play Point Person | Running Point | Netflix - YouTube Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, and Cast Play Point Person | Running Point | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Wardrobe mishaps are sadly known to happen to celebrities during public events. But, actresses deserve their props when they take the unlucky moment in stride. For example, Kelly Clarkson had a wardrobe malfunction while performing, but she still returned to the stage to continue singing the show’s set list. Miley Cyrus handled her wardrobe mishap like a rock star by walking off-stage to put on a blazer to cover her exposed top.

Even Taylor Swift can turn her wardrobe misfortune into a cute fan interaction, telling everyone to “talk amongst yourselves” while fixing her dress. It proves that an embarrassing moment will only feel like the end of the world if we allow it to be so, but it doesn't have to be.

Kate Hudson is incredibly lucky to have such supportive co-stars from her Running Point show there to rescue her from a difficult gown. Their quick thinking turned a potential fashion disaster into a moment of love and friendship.

