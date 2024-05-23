Only Taylor Swift Could Suffer A Full-On Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage And Turn It Into A Cute Interactive Moment With Fans

Taylor Swift knows how to “Shake It Off,” as proven by how she expertly delt a wardrobe and technical malfunction during her Eras Tour show in Stockholm, Sweden. During the surprise songs , the pop star had an issue with her in-ears that resulted in her having to take off part of her dress to fix it while on stage. This ultimately led to a sweet moment she had with her fans, and honestly, only she could have something like this happen and handle it in such an endearing and interactive way.

After playing her first surprise song – which was the “Max Martin Medly” since the producer was in the audience – you can see Swift touching the back of her dress in @sylvanavanderkaa’s TikTok and then saying:

My in-ears have come undone, just one second. Just talk amongst yourselves.

After saying that, she proceeded to unhook her blue dress, revealing the gold and black two-piece set she was wearing during The Tortured Poets Department part of the show – a change that was recently made to the Eras Tour following the release of said album. Then, one of her crew members ran onto the stage, helped her fix the issue, and then she smiled, laughed and went on with the show.

The video of this all happening, of course, has gone viral on social media, check it out:

If you’ve seen the Eras Tour live , or if you’ve been keeping up with the shows on social media, you are likely aware of its nickname – The Errors Tour – which fans lovingly gave it. From having to bolt off the stage during a technical malfunction to getting her shirt stuck in parts of her Midnights outfits, to mics seemingly being out, Taylor Swift has had to deal with many minor issues across her tour, and she always handles them incredibly well.

When things are live, you never know what could happen, and with a behemoth show like The Eras Tour, malfunctions are inevitable. Luckily, we have a master leading the show, and she knew exactly how to deal with the most recent hiccup.

Honestly, while most performers know how to manage malfunctions like a pro, Taylor Swift is the queen of it. In this moment, her light-heartedly interacting with the crowd and telling them to “talk amongst” themselves was so silly, and her laughing after the issue was fixed helped turn what could have been an awkward moment into a hilarious and fun one.

If you’ve watched The Eras Tour concert film with a Disney+ subscription , you should be well aware of this fact. At the end of the project, the credits are full of little mishaps that happened during the show’s North American leg, and you can see Taylor Swift laughing through them all with the crowd. This latest hiccup is just another example of her sweet relationship with the Swifties and her ability to put on a fantastic show no matter what issues crop up.