It's Hard To Believe It's Been 4 Years Since Ozark Brought Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey Together

Ozark – the acclaimed drama series that’s available to stream with a Netflix subscription – is responsible for more than a few major developments. It reportedly earned great viewership on the aforementioned streaming service and made Emmy winners out of some of its stars. Aside from that, though, the series is also the reason why actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey hooked up. Those two lovebirds are still together, and it’s wild to think that it’s now been four years now since Pelphrey and Cuoco first coupled up.

Some may not remember – or may not even be aware – that Cuoco and Pelphrey actually met at the Ozark Season 4 premiere back in 2022. And, from there, the two stars have been cultivating a relationship that still seems to be going strong. With this week marking their four-year anniversary, both actors took to social media to pay tribute to each other. Cuoco shared two photos on Instagram, one including a framed snapshot of her and Pelphrey and another featuring a lovely bouquet of flowers:

Cue the “Awws,” because that really truly is an adorable post. I also love that it’s attracted some sweet responses from fellow actresses like Margarita Levieva and Alyssa Milano. Pelprey’s post also received some considerable love on Instagram, as the Task star shared a sweet photo of he and his fiancé posing while wearing some truly comfy-looking loungewear. Pelphrey also dropped in a lovely caption, with which he directly referenced meeting his soon-to-be-wife at the Ozark premiere. Check it out:

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Interestingly enough, there was a time when it almost seemed that these two lovebirds wouldn’t cross paths. Cuoco – who shouted out Pelphrey during their third anniversary last year – recently explained how her manager initially tried to set her up with the Iron Fist star shortly after her divorce from Karl Cook. Initially, Cuoco thought it was too soon to jump back into the dating game but, of course, the two would eventually meet regardless. The pair welcomed a child, now-2-year-old daughter Matilda in 2023 and got engaged in 2024.

More Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey (Image credit: NBC) Kaley Cuoco Shares Her Favorite Things About Tom Pelphrey In Sweet Birthday Post

Of course, a key piece of info that should be mentioned here is the fact that Tom Pelphrey was at that premiere four years ago, because he was a member of the Ozark cast. Pelphrey notably played the role of Ben Davis during the third and fourth seasons of the acclaimed crime drama and received praise for his portrayal. For his work as a series regular, Pelphrey received nominations for a Critics’ Choice Award, SAG Award and more. He also earned a Primetime Emmy nod for his guest appearance in the fourth and final season.

Many still view Chris Mundy’s Ozark as one of Netflix’s signature titles, and for good reason. It’s been lauded for its writing, directing and performances from its cast, including Jason Bateman (also serving in director and EP roles) Laura Linney and Julia Garner. The show’s legacy is certainly impressive, and those who watch it may understand the hype after doing so. All that aside, though, I just love that the coupling of Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco has a sweet little link to the show.

Those who haven’t checked out Ozark for themselves should stream all four seasons on Netflix now. Also, anyone looking for newer drama series can find them on the 2026 TV schedule.