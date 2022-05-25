Cucumbergate: Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About How Kendall Jenner Is Really Feeling After Unfortunate Cutting Incident Went Viral

The Kardashian-Jenner family has amassed a large fanbase since it first rose to prominence in the 2000s. Though many of their devotees have proven loyal, some of them (along with the Internet at large) don’t mind calling them out now and then. Kendall Jenner is the latest to get clowned by the fans, as she went viral due to an unfortunate cucumber-related situation that occurred on The Kardashians (streamable with a Hulu subscription ). Now, her sister, Khloé Kardashian is opening up about how Jenner is really feeling about the social media backlash.

For context, during The Kardashians episode “Who is Kim K?” Kendall Jenner paid a visit to Kris Jenner’s house and, while there, she prepared a snack that included a cucumber. Kendall denied any kind of help from the chef after Kris offered, leading her to awkwardly try to slice up the vegetable herself. Kendall was ultimately unsuccessful in getting the slices she wanted, as she couldn’t position the veggie correctly and nearly cut herself. In all honesty, it was somewhat painful to watch her attempts, and social media did not hold back when commenting on the matter.

Khloé Kardashian, when discussing the situation, revealed that her younger sister isn’t exactly pleased with how things have gone down. While Kardashian does have some level of sympathy, she thinks that it’s “fair” that her sibling is unable to cut the green delicacy:

Oh my god, she’s not happy about that. I feel so bad… I’m like, ‘Kendall, god is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes, god bless, and you can’t cut a fucking cucumber.’ The world is good.

That’s certainly a brutally (humorously) honest way to look at the situation. If anything, you do have to applaud the reality TV star’s candor, which viewers came to know through Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The media personality, who’s faced social media scrutiny herself , went on to drop a few more playful jabs at her sis during her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat (opens in new tab) podcast:

…like, how can you be this fucking perfect? She has the perfect life, this perfect life, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway. She’s like all these amazing things, [and] you can’t cut a fucking cucumber? … Please, come over and stay with me for one week, and she’ll really cry herself a river… I want to teach her how to cut a cucumber.

This veggie-related incident isn’t the only reason that Kendall Jenner has been getting shaded by fans as of late, either. Fans called out Jenner for defending Scott Disick on the Hulu show shortly after Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement. She also drew the ire of NBA fanatics, who tweeted about the “Kardashian and Jenner curse” after her boyfriend, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns were trounced by the Dallas Mavericks.

But seriously though, Kendall Jenner is going to make it through this just fine. Another reality TV-based situation, possibly related to her own family, is going to crop up and grab the public’s attention. I mean, let’s be real, if she was able to get past that controversial Pepsi commercial , she can overcome a cucumber.