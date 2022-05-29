After Getting Roasted Online Over Cucumbergate, A Good-Humored Kendall Jenner Gives It Another Go

Kendall Jenner has really been taking it on the chin on social media lately. From facing backlash for defending Scott Disick at Kourtney Kardashian's engagement dinner to accusations that she subjected boyfriend Devin Booker to the “Kardashian curse” after the Phoenix Suns’ historic loss in the NBA Playoffs, it’s been a trying few weeks for the model. To make it even worse, fans had plenty to say when Jenner was shown awkwardly trying to slice a cucumber on The Kardashians. But now she’s giving it another go.

On Episode 5 of the famous family’s Hulu reality show, Kendall Jenner is shown holding a cucumber from the back, nearly cutting her fingers as she chopped slivers of the vegetable (or is it a fruit?) for a snack. She repeatedly brushed off her mother’s request that she get a chef to help her, but social media can be a cruel place, and fans said it was a “painful” experience to witness and they were “perplexed.” Determined to not let Cucumbergate be her downfall, Jenner picked herself (and the knife) back up and tried again, posting this in her Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Instagram)

The media mogul seemed to take the social media barbs with an appropriate amount of self-deprecating humor, as she herself called the incident “tragic,” but her sister, Khloé Kardashian, revealed the model was really “not happy” about all the criticism. Kardashian told her little sis that “God is fair” and, while her sibling is “the most beautiful human being in the world” and has a “perfect life,” who cares if she can’t cut a cucumber?

Whether that wise perspective helped Kendall feel better is unknown, but it didn’t stop her from wanting to show that the battle between human and produce was not over. The message typed across the bottom of her post proved she was ready for Round 2:

here we go again

While no video of the second attempt was provided — not even a photo showing Kendall Jenner holding the knife or cucumber correctly — her ability to acknowledge her weakness, laugh at herself and express willingness to improve are laudable. Perhaps after she’s gotten her technique down and is more confident with her knife skills, she’ll provide another update?

Her recent string of social media struggles started after Episode 5 of The Kardashians was released to those with Hulu subscriptions, when she accused Kourtney Kardashian of not caring about her ex-boyfriend’s feelings in the hours following Travis Barker’s proposal. Fans ripped the Jenner sister, saying she should let Kourtney enjoy her moment and that Scott Disick’s feelings shouldn’t be on her mind as she celebrated her engagement.

The backlash continued after Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker had a bad performance for the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks, with the Suns ultimately losing by 33 and being eliminated from the playoffs. Fans pointed at the game being the latest example of bad luck that follows the romantic interests of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, including Lamar Odom and Scott Disick’s substance abuse issues and Kanye West’s struggles in his marriage and subsequent divorce with Kim Kardashian.