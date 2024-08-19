Kesha’s ‘Bored Of Wearing Clothes’ While Lounging Around House, Eating Salad

Kesha dropped a new track “Joyride” back in July, and she’s been on the touring circuit this summer, notably playing Lollapalooza (though she lost her stage slot to Chappell Roan). She’s periodically popped on social to share cool photos and clap back at bikini haters . Now, however, she’s getting a break from the grind and she’s apparently spending it at home sans clothes. Hope no one complains to the FCC.

In fact, over the weekend, the singer –who is finally on a new label after Dr. Luke brouhaha played out publicly – took to Instagram to share how she was spending her weekend. She dropped trou, moreso she literally dropped everything to eat some salad in the nude. She noted she was “bored of wearing clothes” in the caption.

A post shared by Kesha (@kesha) A photo posted by on

Honestly, there’s something about eating without clothes on that’s a real hit with certain celebrities. Former Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has touted the joys of eating in the tub . And when Jennifer Lawrence filmed her famous No Hard Feelings nude scene , she apparently spent the time between takes chomping down on a grilled cheese . I guess don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.

The fans were all over the look in the comments, but my favorite was probably the person who wrote, “Mother literally ATE .” Others tied in with her finally having “freedom” after a tumultuous few years of making music, writing, “Freedom looks good on you 💪🏻” Even Playboy commented (on brand I guess), writing, “You’re glowing! ✨🖤” A final fan called the move "both true to your new era and your roots," tying the new Kesha with the Kesha fans know and love from "Tik Tok" and other songs.

Honestly, it's probably easier to be "bored" of clothes when the weather is nice. For the most part, Kesha’s been on the road throughout the summer, playing Lollapalooza and playing a few other dates including OUTLOUD Raising Voices 2024, The Brooklyn Mirage and a few other venues. She has a tour date in Mexico City on August 24th.

She’s earned some hard-earned R&R after the tumultuous events of the last few years. The release of “Joyride” on July 4th was her spouting her own “Independence Day” after splitting from Dr. Luke’s label following her finally being done with her contract there. She’d previously accused the famous producer of “ "sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally” abusing her while attempting to get out of her contract; the two settled out of court.

She went on to appear in projects like The Greatest Showman soundtrack and more, but she's been more under-the-radar in recent years. She now produces her own music through her own label Kesha records.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, excuse her. She has a big date with a salad and a new record (K6) coming up. We'll keep you posted as more details break on that front.