See Kevin Hart Remind Ben Affleck He Got Runner-Up The Year The Batman Star Won Sexiest Man Alive

Kevin Hart’s Peacock talk show series, Hart to Heart is always a good time. The comedian has sat down with living legends like Don Cheadle, Will Ferrell and Mike Tyson to chat about various topics, from the hilarious to the earnest. The latest season of this hit show welcomed guests like Judd Apatow, Cynthia Erivo and even Ben Affleck, who is always a great talk show guest. Clips from the interview show a great conversation between Affleck and Hart, with the latter hilariously teasing his buddy about winning Sexiest Man Alive in 2002. That's a title that Hart jokingly thinks he should have received over the Batman star.

In the latest Hart to Heart interview, which was shared to YouTube, the stand-up veteran chatted with the Gone Girl star about some of his career highlights, including accolades he's won along the way. The movie star is the recipient of two Oscars, three Golden Globe Awards and two SAG Awards. But Hart wanted to focus on one of his more light-hearted honors: the title of Sexiest Man Alive from People Magazine in 2002. Check out a preview:

During the actual interview, the comic congratulated Ben Affleck on the achievement before making his joke. He said:

The year that you got People's Sexiest Man Alive, I don't even know if you know this or not, I was the runner up. It was a tough time for me, and I just want to make you aware of it.

The actor/director is known for his good sense of humor and laughed when the Think Like a Man star brought up the moment in his career. He responded with A+ comments, saying:

Actually I knew that and they were like, 'Listen, we're gonna give it to Hart if you don't take it,' I was like, 'Fuck it, I'll take it.'

2002 was an interesting time for the movie star. The Good Will Hunting actor was the subject of heavy tabloid coverage due to his relationship Jennifer Lopez (which resulted in a broken engagement at that point). There was also his complicated run of films, which generated lukewarm box office returns. However, no one could deny his movie-star persona and leading man image, so him being named Sexiest Man Alive that year seemed inevitable.

Kevin Hart, on the other hand, had yet to get his big break in 2002. He had just started earning roles in movies like Paper Soldiers and Scary Movie 3, and his stand-up career hadn’t quite taken off just yet. Naming Hart Sexiest Man Alive in 2002 probably would’ve been very confusing and premature though, in recent years, his movie star career has certainly earned him a number of magazine spreads. Fingers crossed that Hart makes the short list of candidates this year, as it may be finally his time to become the Sexiest Man Alive.

Joking aside, Kevin Hart feels like the perfect person to be interviewing Ben Affleck. Not only does the Air director have a great sense of humor, but he also is open to having a down-to-earth conversation, something that famously has happens on Hart’s show quite often. And, during the discussion, Affleck also got real about fame and his desire to protect his kids from it. I'm hoping this isn't the last time we see these two chop it up in a public setting, and here's wishing Hart luck in earning the elusive title he seeks.

