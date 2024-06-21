Ben Affleck Worries About What Fame Has Done To His Kids: 'It Breaks My Heart'

Ben Affleck has been a wildly popular A-lister for decades now, and his career is showing no signs of slowing down. But that level of super fame definitely has its downsides, including the public's fixation with Affleck and JLo's relationship. And it turns out that he worries about what fame has done to his kids, being quoted saying "It breaks my heart."

Ben Affleck's directorial movies as well as his acting credits have resulted in a ton of star power and fame. While he's been able to handle this, including the media's "brutal" treatment of Bennifer, the situation is complicated given his three children he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. While appearing on Hart to Hart with Kevin Hart (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription), he revealed his concerns about fame when concerning his kids. As he put it:

It breaks my heart when I'm like, 'This shit would never happen if I wasn't in this life. And it's hard. I really fucking second guess it, a lot. But I also know I like this life better for them than the one I had. I talk with Jennifer about that a lot as we look at what's the difference between our kids' lives.

There you have it. It sounds like Ben Affleck does worry about the unique challenges his kids face because of his celebrity. Although he does admit that he's ultimately happy that he can provide more than he had as a child. Sounds like a healthy perspective, all things considered.

These comments will definitely turn heads, especially given what's been going on with Affleck's personal life as of late. Ben Affleck and JLo have been living separately, and every day there are new reports about what's going on within their relationship. And one can only imagine what it's like seeing this play out from within their family unit.

Being a celebrity is a double edged sword, and Ben's status as an A-lister means that the public has been super invested in his personal life. That includes his former marriage to Jennifer Garner, as well as Affleck's public struggles with substance issues. Although the level of scrutiny related to his relationship with Jennifer Lopez is on another level entirely.

In that same conversation with Kevin Hart, Affleck cited one specific example of his family getting mobbed by fans. As he put it:

It was when we rolled through Times Square. We had to get out of the car, we were going to a play. And I was like 'Fuck it baby, we're gonna be late. We gotta walk a block and half.'... Get out with her, all the kids in Times Square. And shit was fucking bananas. There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit... and she starts running backwards filming, going 'J.Lo!' Like a herald. That then gets everyone else, and then all the tourists come in. So then we've got our five kids, it's me and Jen and what feels like hundreds of people, and they're all screaming. My daughter turned to me and was like 'JLo is my stepmother.'

Sounds like Affleck might have made the wrong call trying to walk that short distance with JLo and his kids. Because while he alone would have inspired fan attention, his wife is a global pop star who has generations of fans. Luckily nothing unsafe happened, and they were seemingly able to attend whatever theater production they were in New York to see.

Personal issues aside, Ben Affleck's career continues to thrive. While we wait for him to return to the big screen, check the 2025 movie release dates.