Khloé Kardashian Celebrated Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With Some Great Photos, But I Can’t Get Over The Pic Of Her Wearing A Kim Mask

The Kardashian-Jenner family is widely known for its active social media presence, as they share plenty of tidbits, from bikini pics to promos for their business endeavors. Amid all that though, they also share posts that are a bit more personal, and that’s especially the case whenever one of the famous siblings is celebrating a birthday. Kim Kardashian celebrates her 43rd birthday today, October 21, and her younger sister, Khloé, reached out with a loving tribute. The Revenge Body star shared a number of great photos to celebrate her sister’s special day, though I can’t get over one pic that shows her wearing a Kim-themed mask.

Khloé Kardashian’s tribute was shared to Instagram on Saturday, and the images she included span decades. Arguably the sweetest nuggets within the bunch are the throwbacks from the siblings’ childhood and young adult years. The one that’s sure to stand out for fans the most, though, is the first in the series, which shows Khloé sporting the aforementioned face gear. You can take a look at it – in addition to the other snapshots – down below and have the memory of it burned into your brain:

So I obviously know exactly what I was looking at up there, but it just looks too trippy. At first glance, it looked like the image had been digitally manipulated in some way or another. I’d like to think I’m not alone there and that others had the same thought. That weird image aside though, this is definitely a lovely way to celebrate someone’s birthday. And while the photos say a lot, it’s the Kardashians star’s lengthy caption that really conveys the warm sentiments. In one particular portion, she even gave a sister a pretty gracious moniker:

In my eyes, you are a superhero. I’ve never seen anyone remain as calm as you can in the most chaotic of situations. I’ve never seen anyone be able to navigate through life as clearheaded as you have. Let me name a FEW of your super powers …. resilience, calmness, manifesting anything and everything, shapeshifting into anything you want to be… lawyer, friend, sister, daughter, mommy, CEO, medical advisor, media relations officer. I can go on and on but some of your shapeshifting abilities I need to keep to myself. Ha!

Others have sent love to Kim Kardashian during her b-day as well, such as longtime friends Victoria Beckham and Jonathan Cheban (or Foodgod). Kardashian reshared their posts on her Instagram stories and did the same for one of the messages shared by her mother, Kris Jenner, who was imitated on her own birthday last year. The matriarch marked the occasion with an adorable vintage pic that you can check out for yourself:

The SKIMS founder, who’s currently co-leading American Horror Story Season 12 , is certainly one to relish a birthday as she’s shown in the past. On her 40th, she celebrated the milestone with a fresh bikini pic . In 2022, she rang in another year with a lavish party aboard a jet headed to Vegas (which didn’t quite pan out as she expected). It’s currently unknown how she’ll celebrate this year, but it’s wonderful to see she’s getting so much love from Khloé Kardashian and others. Here’s wishing Kim a happy b-day and more! Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to keep looking at that mask photo.