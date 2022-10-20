Khloé Kardashian Reveals Wild Condition In Her Will That Totally One-Ups Kris Jenner’s Designer Bag Request

The Kardashians and Jenners have become accustomed to a particular lifestyle over the years, so you better believe they’re not leaving anything to chance if tragedy were to befall. Khloé Kardashian said on the October 20 episode of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ) that the family has regular conversations about death and assuring their affairs are in order in case of emergency. In fact, Kim Kardashian spilled the tea in September on one request from Kris Jenner’s will regarding a rare Chanel handbag, but the Khloé revealed a baffling provision from her own will that totally has their mom beat.

Khloé Kardashian spoke on the Season 2 episode of the family’s reality show, “One Night in Miami,” about the open conversations they have regarding their personal wishes should something terrible happens to one of them. It seems like she’s covering all of her bases, or at least all of her cuticles, as the Good American boss shared:

If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week. And that’s in my will. Because people are gonna visit me.

Khloé Kardashian certainly has taken a liking to keeping her nails long and sharp, so I guess it’s not that surprising that she’d want to keep up appearances if she were in a coma. I'm going out on a limb to say that if she were in a coma, her nails would probably be the least of her worries in that moment, but if it helps her sleep at night now to know that plan is in place, who am I to judge?

This reveal from Khloé Kardashian — who has been focusing on her health after her family expressed concern over her weight — is even more audacious than her sister Kim Kardashian’s disclosure that Kris Jenner has asked that Kim’s oldest daughter, North West, receive a pretty pricey gift upon her death.

On The Late Late Show With James Corden, the SKIMS founder recalled her first photo shoot with Karl Lagerfeld, which she did when she was pregnant with North. Lagerfeld was known to gift his first-time models with a handbag when their work was finished, but Kim said her mother swooped in, charming the Chanel designer to the point where he gave the bag — a rare Crystal Lego clutch — to Jenner, rather than to her.

Kim Kardashian said she was hysterical, because she’d wanted the bag for her unborn daughter, telling the talk show host:

I call my cousin Cici, and I’m like, ‘This bitch took my fucking bag.’ And I was gonna give it to my daughter — I was pregnant with my daughter North — and I had this whole plan that this was gonna be the bag and it was gonna be displayed in her room. So my mom has a provision in her will that North gets the bag.

While I suppose it’s a bit macabre, there’s something so interesting about learning these little tidbits about the stipulations the Kardashians and Jenners have in place for themselves and their assets. Do they have a plan for their glam teams to come in and do their hair and makeup? Who will get Kris Jenner’s gift-wrapping apartment that she didn’t even remember she had?