Forget Private Jet Controversies: Kris Jenner Admits To Buying Whole Apartment To Wrap Gifts And Then Forgetting About It

The Kardashians and Jenners get called out for a lot of things, from multiple Kim Kardashian PhotoShop fails to Kylie Jenner’s private jet flex . The family makes such an obscene amount of money — the two previously mentioned sisters are actual billionaires — that we normal folk simply cannot fathom living our lives the way the reality stars do. But when it comes to being unrelatable, matriarch Kris Jenner may have taken the cake in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, when she admitted that she had an entire Beverly Hills condo in which to do her gift-wrapping, and that she’d forgotten it was there.

In the episode “I Have Something to Tell You (opens in new tab)” (available for streaming now with a Hulu subscription ), Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner visited the apartment, and the Good American co-founder mentioned that she had forgotten her mother had that place. When pressed about the last time she’d been there, the momager said it had been since last December, then admitted to the camera:

Here’s the thing. I have a condo, and my mom has one, and my cousin has one, and we all live nearby. I kind of forgot it was there. That sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?

Well, Kris, I’d venture to say that many people would think that sounds pretty ridiculous. It gets better, though, because while it’s wild to be — as Khloé Kardashian put it — “wealthy enough to forget I have property somewhere,” Kris Jenner went further and claimed the condo was solely used for gift-wrapping purposes, hence her previous visit being in December. She told her daughter:

This is our gift-wrapping station. This is Santa’s workshop.

I don’t know where that falls in comparison to Kylie Jenner’s jet on the unrelatability scale, but I do think it might take quite a few trips to Target to get Kris Jenner back to an approachable level. During their visit the momager also “joked” about throwing a bag of trash off the balcony to go around and pick up later — but, after seeing Khloé Kardashian’s horrified expression, conceded to getting an unseen staffer to dispose of the garbage instead.

Khloé Kardashian’s ribbing of her mom continued when she opened the refrigerator to find bottles upon bottles of champagne, which the mom of six said was in case of emergency. I guess this family has faced enough criticism and seen scandals for which 30-plus bottles of booze might come in handy, so I am certainly not judging.