Following Khloé Kardashian Weight Concerns, An Insider Speaks Out On Where She's At 6 Months After The Hulu Show Filmed

Khloé Kardashian has been open about how focusing on her fitness has helped her through tough relationship issues in the past. However, after what the Revenge Body star experienced with Tristan Thompson in late 2021 — learning that he’d fathered a child with another woman mere days after they conceived a second child via surrogate — members of her family and social media followers alike worried that maybe the revenge had gone too far. After concerns were voiced in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloé is apparently in a different place six months after the filming of those events.

The Kardashians aired a “very special episode” for their Season 2 premiere (available for streaming with a Hulu subscription ) that documented Khloé Kardashian’s personal journey in the six months between learning of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity and the birth of their son. An insider told US Weekly that Kardashian heard her family’s concerns regarding her weight during the filming of the current season. The source said:

All of the drama playing out on [Hulu’s The Kardashians] was 6 months ago, and she has radically changed since then. [She] listened to her family when they told her she was too thin.

In the premiere, “I Have Something to Tell You…,” Kim Kardashian informed her younger sister that Kendall and Kylie Jenner had expressed concern to her that Khloé Kardashian was “really skinny.” Kim and Kendall also each individually commented on how skinny she looked in conversations separate from that one. While the SKIMS founder assured their youngest siblings that Khloé was fine, the source said the mother of two made some changes after seeing her family start to worry. The insider continued:

Khloé has started to drink less, eat healthier and change her outlook. The fact that she flew to Italy for D&G shows that she is taking back control over her life.

It’s great to hear that Khloé Kardashian is taking her life back, especially for daughter True and her new son, whose name has not yet been shared publicly. The Strong Looks Better Naked author traveled to Milan Fashion Week for Kim Kardashian’s partnership with Dolce & Gabbana, and while rumors of romance surfaced after she was photographed with 365 Days star Michele Morrone , the source claims that Khloé is not ready to date, and she’s currently focusing on her children and herself.

Khloé Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson played out in the dramatic Season 1 finale of The Kardashians , but that was only the latest dalliance on the NBA player’s part. Just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True in 2018, she learned that Thompson had cheated with multiple women . She stayed with him then, until he apparently cheated again — this time with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods . Alas, The Kardashians revealed that she forgave him again, and Thompson had even proposed before this last scandal ended their romantic relationship.