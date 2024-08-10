Watching A Bunch Of Kids Sing Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' While Swinging Is So Wholesome, But It’s The Lil Swifties' Adorable Nickname I Can't Get Over

From seeing who gets the “22” hat to the surprise songs , Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has had countless viral moments. However, along with the pop star herself and her performances blowing up online, moments from the Swifties are also getting a lot of attention. Now a crew of lil Swifties are getting so much love for singing “Love Story” on the swings. While the viral TikTok is so wholesome, it’s the nickname fans have given Swift’s young fans that I can’t get over.

Lil Swifties Are Going Viral For Their Musical Swing Set Moment

While I love to focus on Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects as much as the next Swiftie, a big reason I adore her is due to how long I’ve been a fan. Her music defined my childhood, and it still does to this day. So, I have a soft spot when I see videos go viral of kids becoming Swifties, and I really get emotional when they’re signing legendary throwbacks like “Love Story:”

That’s quite literally a choir of kiddos singing “Love Story” as they swing back and forth, and it’s the cutest thing ever.

As the video noted, the creator, @baniganartistry, hoped that this would bring up spirits following the cancellation of Taylor Swift’s shows in Vienna due to a reported plan for a terrorist attack in the city. It’s been a heavy week due to this event, and Swifties have been coming together in all sorts of ways. They’ve been singing in the streets of Vienna , posting online, and in this case, these children burst into songs on the swings.

Now, I can’t get over how adorable this moment of community is. However, there’s another element of this post that left me smiling so big my face hurt.

I Can’t Get Over The Adorable Nickname For Kiddos Who Are Taylor Swift Fans

Of the folks who decided to comment on this heartwarming TikTok, many of them made note of the nickname for lil Swifties, which is Taylor Tots. While I’ve been a fan of Taylor Swift for the majority of my life, I’ve never heard this term before, and I can’t get over it!

So many showed their love for the singing little ones on the swings by using the fun term, here are some of the highlights:

TAYLOR TOTS IN THE WILD! 😭🥰 -Heather1738

@Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation look at these adorable TaylorTots! -Brittney Hammond

Taylor Tots are my favorite people 🥰🥰🥰 -marissa_roberts1271

Taylor tots are an absolute light in this world ♥️ -super.troupers

@Taylor Swift the Taylor tots are at it again -Limusahy

Taylor Tots get me every time. 🥰 -Daisysquirrel21

ooooh the taylor tots...love will always win even in complete loss.🥰😭 -Nina15

I work in a school, this happens often ❤️I love all the little Taylor Tots. -coffee_in_a_teacup

Baby Swifites and Junior Swifties were also used to describe these children. However, there’s no doubt that “Taylor Tots” is the best way to describe this precious group.

Of course, this isn’t the first time this term has been used, it’s been around for a while, as you can see just by looking at #taylortot on TikTok alone. However, this is the first time I’ve run into it, and it’s made my heart so happy!

Seeing lil Swifties is arguably one of the cutest things. Back when the Eras Tour became available with a Disney+ subscription , I got a real kick out of seeing young children react to Taylor Swift’s concert , and I adored trading bracelets with kids when I attended the concert live last year. However, I think this video on the swings takes the cake.

This TikTok is like the definition of girlhood and growing up as a Swiftie, and the cherry on top is that these lil fans are called Taylor Tots! Truly, I don’t think I have enough positive adjectives to properly describe how happy all of this makes me, and I’m so glad these little ones got to share this special moment together.