Viral TikToks Show A Baby And Cat Reacting To Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie, And I Can’t Stop Watching Them

Now that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film is available to rent following its theatrical release on the 2023 movie schedule , it opens the door for new folks to become Swifties, and of course, that includes cats and babies. Obviously, our feline friends and canine companions can’t come to concerts, and it probably isn’t the best idea to take a baby to a three-hour very loud concert. However, now that Swift’s mega-hit concert is rentable, it’s accessible for everyone, which means we have some new Swifties, as these viral TikToks show, and I’m so here for it!

While there are numerous examples of unexpected Swifties learning about the Eras Tour and Swift’s various other upcoming projects , recently two TikToks (one of a cat, the other of a baby) went viral, and we need to highlight them.

A Cat Didn’t Know What To Think Of The Eras Tour

Like many human Swifties who saw the Eras Tour live and had to figure out which surprise songs Taylor Swift was playing or witness the opening of “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” for the first time, this cat is wide-eyed and seemingly enthralled. While @ellieeeessss didn’t know if her cat loved or hated what she was watching, I’d like to think it was amazement. Check it out:

Of course, the comments on this video are iconic and hilarious. Here are a few highlights:

Taylor's def put some secret cat message in there -alicemorris291

“OH MY GOD. THAT’S MEREDITH AND OLIVIA’S MOM.” 😭 -Melissa R.

She knows a cat lady when she sees one -LaurLaur

She’s in awe——me too 😂 -Kenzie

Your cat just knows she is the queen and the mother of all cats! 🐱 -Laurence

As you can see, the Swifties loved this wide-eyed reaction, and they couldn’t help but connect it back to Swift’s love for cats. I bet Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin would be thrilled that another kitty likes their pop star mom as much as they do.

This Baby Is Living For The 1989 Era

While cats can’t sing along, little kids can, and this small one was ready to sing her heart out to “Bad Blood,” and girl, same.

As you can see in @chels_faymartinez’s TikTok this little baby already knows the lyrics to Swift’s hit off 1989, and she was ready to sing with passion. It’s easily one of the most adorable vidoes, and many in the comments thought so too, as they posted:

"If you have children someday When they point to the pictures Please, tell 'em my name" 💗💗 -Vicky

so cute, she just like me fr -Kamila Chavez

Awww another Taylor Tot 😍 -Amy Dasset

I love tiny swifties -Eden (Taylor’s version)

little swiftie😩 -herai

While this little one can’t say all the words to “Bad Blood” yet, she’s got the passion. And I feel like she’ll be clowning with the Swifties about the re-release plan for Reputation (Taylor’s Version) and theorizing about that orange door at the end of the Eras Tour in no time.

Overall, it’s buckets of fun to witness new people (and cats) becoming Swifties. This year has been a magical one for Taylor Swift and her fans, and it’s so special to see even more folks come into the fold and fall in love with the pop star and her music.

If you have a small child, cat, or any person or animal really, that you’d like to show the Eras Tour to, you can rent it right now.