Swifties Went Viral On TikTok For Singing In The Streets Of Vienna After Taylor Swift's Shows Were Canceled, And The Comments Are So Wholesome

In the days before Taylor Swift was supposed to take the stage in Vienna, Austria, her Eras Tour shows were canceled there because of a reported terror attack. Multiple suspects were arrested for reportedly planning an attack, and it was announced that Swifties who had tickets to her three concerts in Vienna and would be automatically refunded. So, now, the pop star’s fans are gathering in the streets to sing the songs they were supposed to hear live, and the internet can’t get over this wholesome moment of community.

Among Swift’s upcoming projects , the Eras Tour is an ongoing event that is now moving from Austria back to the UK, where the pop star will play another set of shows in London before making her return to North America. So, in honor of the concerts that should have been, Swifties gathered in the streets of Vienna to sing together, as you can see below:

While it was important to cancel the performances for safety reasons, there were reportedly going to be 65,000 fans at each show, which means 195,000 folks didn’t get to see who got the “22” hat or experience the surprise songs , and that’s sad. However, as Taylor Swift sings, her fans were still going to “make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

Basically, Swifties took to the streets to perform their own live rendition of the Eras Tour, since they sadly couldn’t see Taylor Swift live on stage . There are so many videos of them all signing in the streets, however, this TikTok of them performing “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” really hit home. Now, a bunch of folks are commenting on this incredible moment in wholesome ways. Here are some of the highlights:

i just know taylor is seeing all these videos and sobbing. this is beautiful. -erika lynn

I keep thinking of the Who’s in Whoville when the Grinch stole Christmas but they still came out to sing the carols together ❤️ -Auntie Mimi

Yes Vienna Swifties! I’m crying and singing with you ♥️🙏🏻 all the outfits and bracelets - I can’t wait to hear your mashups!!! -simply moi

I’m crying just watching these!! Nothing is going to stop the love Taylor Swift gives and shows to this world!! -Jean

every single video makes me cry 😭 -Kimberly Minor Photography

Every video I see is so beautiful. Taylor really does have some of the best fans in the world ❤️ - Lexi marie

not me sitting at home crying with goosebumps. you guys are beautiful humans -Caroline

Some comments were even from fans who were there, and they said they were singing loudly and trading friendship bracelets with their fellow Swifties.

For another view of this massive meet-up, check out this video of the fans in Vienna singing “Style:”

Despite the tragedy of having their shows canceled and the terrifying thoughts of what could have happened at them, it’s heartwarming to see Swifties come together like this.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of right now, Taylor Swift hasn’t commented on the situation that caused the cancellation or these videos of fans gathering. However, if that changes, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

In the meantime, we’ll be taking in and adoring all these videos of Swifties really living out the lyrics of “Long Live.”