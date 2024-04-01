Sabrina Carpenter's The Latest Celeb Kim Kardashian's Gotten To Wear Nothing But SKIMS, And It's A Memorable Follow-Up To Her Eras Tour Stint

While Kim Kardashian is well known for her association with reality TV, she’s also gained notoriety for her vast array of additional business ventures. The one that’s probably the most recognizable to the public is her shapewear brand, SKIMS. This line of attire has become incredibly popular since it was founded back in 2019. As such, plenty of people have praised the merchandise that Kardashian and her team have produced. More than a few celebrities have worn the products as well and, now, we can add another to the list. Kardashian shared some photos of Sabrina Carpenter wearing nothing but SKIMS, and this is a memorable follow-up to her stint with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

How Sabrina Carpenter Is Involved With The Marketing For Kim Kardashian’s Brand

The spring season is upon us, and its arrival doesn’t just signal warmer weather. As far as SKIMS is concerned, it’s also a perfect time to drop some sexy new fits for new and existing customers. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to reveal that the company has recruited the “Fast Times” singer to help promote its spring sets, which include some lacy offerings. As evidenced by the images, the brand offers several sleek ensembles that might entice folks to shell out some cash. You can take a look down below:

Aside from the snapshots, it’s worth noting that more than a few people in the comments are lauding the business mogul for the way that she runs her business. It was certainly shrewd of her and her collaborators to find a notable celeb like the 24-year-old singer to promote their products. And, as mentioned, this isn’t the first time Kim K has managed to get help from other big names when it comes to drumming up buzz for sales. Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Megan Fox’s racy campaign from 2021 is one example. Fellow Kardashian sibling, Khloé, has also posted photos of herself in the shapewear. Heck, even Jessica Simpson sported a neon green bikini from the brand – seemingly without doing it as part of an official collaboration.

So, all in all, it totally tracks that Sabrina Carpenter would do some business with SKIMS. And, I must say, she’s certainly rocked those ensembles. To be a model for the company is definitely no small feat, and this accomplishment simply builds upon what’s been an eventful stretch of time for her.

What Did Sabrina Carpenter Have To Do With The Eras Tour?

The Girl Meets World alum received a major opportunity in 2023, as she was tapped to be the opening act for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. As such, the actress and singer performed at a number of the shows that took place across Australia, Latin America and Singapore. The Tall Girl star has since documented a number of her experiences on her social media accounts. Based on the tidbits she’s shared, it looks like she’s been living her best life.

Sabrina Carpenter also went viral, at one point, due to some speculation from Swifties. Many believed that Sabrina Carpenter’s rainbow outfit from Taylor Swift’s tour for Reputation. With that, CinemaBlend’s own Riley Utley was left thinking about the re-release of the album of the same name.

But, months following the buzz surrounding that ensemble, it seems that Sabrina Carpenter is more focused on strutting her stuff in SKIMS lingerie. I’d like to think that Kim Kardashian is pleased to have her in the fold, and I’m curious as to what the pair might cook up next.

