Knives Out 2: Kathryn Hahn Explains Why Filming The Netflix Movie Reminded Her Of College

Knives Out came out hot off peak pandemic time last year and impressed with a stellar cast. Its sequel is not only on the way, but finished filming and bringing a whole new fantastic cast forward. Star Kathryn Hahn explains why filming the upcoming Netflix film with her Knives Out 2 co stars reminded her of her time in college.

Kathryn Hahn is coming off a TV high right now, having been in a number of great series last year. Her part in WandaVision earned her an Emmy , but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly she also touched on her upcoming films, one of which being Knives Out 2.

Since she’s been in the Hollywood game for a good 20 years, Kathryn Hahn apparently thought that being surrounded by a cast that also has been around for a while was akin to the college days. While the majority of actors can’t say they went to Yale, the feeling of filming Knives Out 2 was similar to that of seeing old college buddies again. This is what the actress says, exactly:

It took me back to my roots because it really did feel like an old school ensemble. It really felt a lot like my class at Yale. I had the same kind of fond feelings of love and tenderness towards everybody.

So it might not have been an actual Yale reunion, it was a reunion of sorts for Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson , who also stars in the Knives Out sequel. The two worked together on How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, a film that helped actually the film that helped put Hahn on the map.

That reunion certainly may have something to do with that feel-good, nostalgic vibe that Kathryn Hahn had while working on the sequel. While they hadn’t worked on a film together before Knives Out 2, Hahn was also brought together with fellow Marvel star Dave Bautista. Bautista is one of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Hahn pretty much broke the internet as Agnes/Agatha in WandaVision with the amazing “Agatha All Along” plot twist.

Interestingly enough, Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista aren’t the only Marvel stars in the Knives Out franchise. Jessica Henwick and Edward Norton are both in the sequel and have played parts that are technically in the MCU, Colleen Wing from Iron Fist and Bruce Banner/The Hulk, respectively. No, it’s not Yale, but a pretty big Marvel gathering happening on Knives Out 2. Also worth mentioning, Chris Evans (Captain America) was in the first Knives Out.