Kourtney Kardashian Defended Her Family's Spending After A Fan Tried To Shame Her For Over-The-Top Floral Birthday Display

Pretty much everyone knows that the Kardashian-Jenner family is one of the most famous and richest clans in the world. Kim Kardashian is just one member of the family to have marked her billionaire status (with a beachy bikini photo) , and none of them are strangers to showing off their luxurious vacations and outsized celebrations. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday, and while her hubby, Travis Barker, sent her a sweet, butt-cleavage birthday message , she had to defend her family’s spending after a fan attempted to shade her over-the-top floral display.

How Did Kourtney Kardashian Defend The Opulent Floral Display For Her Birthday?

As noted, the Poosh founder and her many assorted siblings are very well known for enjoying all the benefits that their wealth affords them when it’s time to celebrate special occasions. Kim had a lavish birthday party on Kylie Jenner’s private jet last fall and both then went on to decorate with positively massive Christmas trees for the holiday , for instance. So, you’d think it would be no surprise that Kourtney would also enjoy some type of sumptuous display for her big day, and her Instagram post showed that giant floral arrangements were the order of the day:

Though there were several well-wishes for the mom of three in the comments from fans and fellow celebs like Barker, model Miranda Kerr, and O.G. Kardashian buddy Paris Hilton (who recently admitted to trying to sneak a teenaged Khloé into a club ), several commenters were up in arms about the bucks that must have been spent on those blooms. When one person wondered, “What do you think they do with the flowers after they are looked at?,” the birthday lady responded:

We donate them to the children's hospital.

Those photos and video clips started out reasonably enough, with a few small bouquets and petals strewn about on the floor, a normal-sized cake, and some well wishes from a kid. But, then we see the absolutely enormous bouquet in a vase so giant it appears to be sitting on the floor. While those flowers are already gorgeous, there were even more, as we’re also shown 13 (yup, I counted) additional elaborate arrangements of everything from roses and peonies, to a lush orchid.

It’s always worth thinking about how one spends one's money, especially if you have a lot of it and decide you want to do some good with it, but I kinda don’t get people being mad at her showing off all the flowers she got for her birthday.

We all know how wealthy her family is, as any brief viewing of The Kardashians or any of their social media feeds will tell us that, and it seems that part of their popularity comes from fans living vicariously through them and being able to sort of experience their lifestyles. Trying to bully her (or any rich person) into not spending their money on themselves or their family members isn’t likely to do anything but get you blocked.

Also, it seems that Kourtney can’t win, as while she noted that they did donate many of those flowers to a kids’ hospital to try and brighten the day of sick little ones, there were still many commenters who said that wasn’t enough. Something tells me that if she does give a lot of actual money to charity, and told us about it, people would be mad at that, too.

You guys? Rich folks are gonna spend their money. Yes, it can be weird to realize that 18 of your home could fit inside of their mansion, or that they’ve spent more on flowers for one day than you pay monthly in rent, but there’s something to be said for paying attention to your own business, and just unfollowing if repeated displays of wealth get you down.