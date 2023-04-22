After Hailey Bieber Speaks Out About Mental Health, Kourtney Kardashian Weighs In On The ‘Criticism’ And ‘Negativity’ Being Spread Lately
Combating the hate!
There’s no arguing that there are a lot of positives that come with being as famous as people like Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. On the other side of the coin, though, is the fact that they live their lives under more scrutiny and are subject to unsolicited criticism from others on a daily basis. Both of the above-mentioned celebs have experienced that recently, with Justin Bieber’s wife speaking out about mental health, as she continues to get dragged over Eyebrowgate. Kardashian, meanwhile, also weighed in on “negativity” after Travis Barker’s ex-wife took a shot at her following their Hulu wedding special.
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About The ‘Saddest, Hardest’ Moments This Year
Hailey Bieber has been under fire for the last few months, after fans accused her of throwing shade at Selena Gomez. The rivalry between Justin Bieber’s wife and his ex-girlfriend seemed to reignite, with the Only Murders in the Building actress taking a break from social media after Kylie Jenner shared a couple of TikToks (one featuring nepo baby Hailey) that appeared to make fun of Gomez’s eyebrows. Hailey did not specify if the criticism she’s received since was part of the tough year she’s been having, but she got real in her Instagram Stories, saying:
Selena Gomez even said Hailey Bieber had reached out to her to tell her she’d been getting death threats, and Rolling Loud festivalgoers started a chant of, “Fuck Hailey!” when Justin Bieber gave a surprise performance in March. Hailey’s statement about her mental health continued:
Despite Hailey Bieber’s longtime friendship with the Kardashian-Jenner family, many thought Kourtney Kardashian showed her Team Selena loyalties in a recent TikTok. And speaking of Kim Kardashian’s older sister …
Kourtney Kardashian Addresses ‘Criticism And Hate’ Following Shanna Moakler Comments
Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with her husband’s ex-wife has always been a little rocky, and understandably so. Despite Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler being divorced for 13 years before the drummer started dating Kardashian, Moakler has accused the reality TV stars of “destroying” her family.
After the Celebrity Big Brother cast member appeared to shade Kourtney Kardashian over comments made on the Hulu wedding special ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories with a Bible verse and a plea to “do better” among so much negativity:
Of course Kourtney Kardashian didn’t mention Shanna Moakler by name, but there was something about the timing of the post and her asking followers to do better “for your children,” etc. that would make it easy to believe that the quotes were aimed at somebody.
Regardless of the specific incidents Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian were referring to, they both make some valid points, and a little extra grace and kindness never hurt anybody. You’ll be able to see more of Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her family when The Kardashians Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25, for fans with a Hulu subscription.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
