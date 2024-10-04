‘I Have Tough News.’ Kurtwood Smith Announces Netflix Has Canceled That ‘90s Show, But He Has A Funny Take On Why The Show Needs To Land Elsewhere

Sadly, after two seasons, That ‘90s Show found itself on the list of series canceled or ending in 2024 . After premiering on Netflix’s 2024 schedule in June, the streamer axed the That ‘70s Show spinoff three months later. However, Red Forman himself, Kurtwood Smith isn’t going down without a fight and some funny takes.

While people really enjoyed That ‘90s Show, it sadly won’t have the longevity its predecessor did after Netflix decided to cancel it. However, if Smith has anything to say about it, they aren’t going to stop this spinoff at two seasons. Taking to Instagram to post about the sad news, the Red actor wrote a long caption thanking the fans, cast and crew and he included some sweet pictures from production, take a look:

It’s no secret that Smith wanted more of That 90’s Show , he even had hopes for which relationships he wanted to see more of. So, it tracks that his Instagram post would be sentimental about all his good times playing Red while also addressing his hopes that this isn’t the end. And while cancellation is never fun, the actor did keep his caption funny as he addressed the show’s future by writing:

To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school. #That90sShow #bestfansever 🙏🧀

You can count on Kitty and Red in this case! As Kurtwood Smith wrote, they aren’t just leaving the show behind after two seasons. They’re going to try and keep it alive by shopping it around, because these kiddos are going to graduate high school come hell or high water (hopefully).

It’s possible too. Television’s history is full of shows with passionate fanbases getting canceled , and it also has its fair share of saves as many series have been picked back up by a different network or streamer after getting the axe. So, it’s feasible for That ‘90s Show to shop around and get picked back up. As Smith said, we want to see those kids finish high school – they just might have to move to do it.

That ‘70s Show is one of the best sitcoms of all time and it's infinitely rewatchable . While those kids are now adults and That ‘90s Show focuses on their children, the appreciation for the OG comedy persists and the spinoff has gotten a lot of love too. Considering all this and the fact that fan demand can be powerful, it’s not unreasonable to think that the spinoff could land somewhere else instead of falling into the cancellation abyss.

So, hopefully, Smith’s funny take turns into a real possibility, and maybe That ‘90s Show can find a new home on a different streamer. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as we learn more about the show’s future. In the meantime, you can go back to the ‘90s with Red, Kitty and the kids by streaming the comedy with a Netflix subscription .