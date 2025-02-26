Kylie Jenner’s Hairdresser Made A Huge Impact On JLo Before His Death Too: ‘I’ve Been Having Trouble Putting Together The Words’

As one would expect, Kylie Jenner has been a regular staple on the 2025 TV schedule through her family’s Hulu subscription-driving reality show The Kardashians, as well various awards show appearances. A high-profile person always wants to look good, and for years now, her team has included hairdresser Jesus Guerrero, whose death sent an emotional jolt through Hollywood.

But the stylist to the stars' influence didn’t stop with the reality TV star, as he also worked closely with Jennifer Lopez, who paid her own respects to the 34 year old stylist.

Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Has Hit Kylie Jenner Pretty Hard

As reported by People, Guerrero’s untimely passing has left Kylie Jenner emotionally devastated. Her friendship with the man himself was quite close, and as an unnamed source revealed, it’s motivated Ms. Jenner to make the following move:

As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.

With her current showings on the awards circuit alongside 2025 Oscar nominee / boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, one could imagine the pangs of sorrow Kylie Jenner will be feeling as she gets ready to shine as she always does. This generous gesture towards Jesus Guerrero’s family shows how much their friendship meant, and in her own way Jennifer Lopez contributed to the love being put out into the world for Guerrero and his talents.

Jennifer Lopez Paid Loving Tribute To Jesus Guerrero On Social Media

Recent news has seen Jennifer Lopez encounters with grief more centered around her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, which makes her upset over Jesus Guerrero’s death even sadder. Expressing those feelings in his memory, the singer/actor took to her Instagram profile to sharee a photo of Jesus, along with this heartfelt message:

Jesus It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room. You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did. I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days.

When a person as kind and skilled as Jesus Guerrero leaves us, it’s a bittersweet moment that’s mixed with mourning and fond memories. And Lopez reflected on that, continuing with:

The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel…

As Lopez’s buzzy work on Kiss of the Spider Woman has been stoking the fires around her own future awards prospects, one has to imagine that the same sort of sorrow Kylie Jenner is feeling is reflected through her beautiful tribute.

This passing is still fresh in people’s minds, which means we’ll probably see more reactions making their way onto the internet. It's there that the lasting impact of Mr. Guerrero's life and times will truly be felt. Keeping that in mind, we here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to Guerrero’s family and friends as they navigate this difficult time of sorrow.