Kylie Jenner’s Hairdresser Made A Huge Impact On JLo Before His Death Too: ‘I’ve Been Having Trouble Putting Together The Words’
Jesus Guerrero's passing has inspired his friends to remember him through acts of kindness.
As one would expect, Kylie Jenner has been a regular staple on the 2025 TV schedule through her family’s Hulu subscription-driving reality show The Kardashians, as well various awards show appearances. A high-profile person always wants to look good, and for years now, her team has included hairdresser Jesus Guerrero, whose death sent an emotional jolt through Hollywood.
But the stylist to the stars' influence didn’t stop with the reality TV star, as he also worked closely with Jennifer Lopez, who paid her own respects to the 34 year old stylist.
Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Has Hit Kylie Jenner Pretty Hard
As reported by People, Guerrero’s untimely passing has left Kylie Jenner emotionally devastated. Her friendship with the man himself was quite close, and as an unnamed source revealed, it’s motivated Ms. Jenner to make the following move:
With her current showings on the awards circuit alongside 2025 Oscar nominee / boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, one could imagine the pangs of sorrow Kylie Jenner will be feeling as she gets ready to shine as she always does. This generous gesture towards Jesus Guerrero’s family shows how much their friendship meant, and in her own way Jennifer Lopez contributed to the love being put out into the world for Guerrero and his talents.
Jennifer Lopez Paid Loving Tribute To Jesus Guerrero On Social Media
Recent news has seen Jennifer Lopez encounters with grief more centered around her divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, which makes her upset over Jesus Guerrero’s death even sadder. Expressing those feelings in his memory, the singer/actor took to her Instagram profile to sharee a photo of Jesus, along with this heartfelt message:
When a person as kind and skilled as Jesus Guerrero leaves us, it’s a bittersweet moment that’s mixed with mourning and fond memories. And Lopez reflected on that, continuing with:
As Lopez’s buzzy work on Kiss of the Spider Woman has been stoking the fires around her own future awards prospects, one has to imagine that the same sort of sorrow Kylie Jenner is feeling is reflected through her beautiful tribute.
This passing is still fresh in people’s minds, which means we’ll probably see more reactions making their way onto the internet. It's there that the lasting impact of Mr. Guerrero's life and times will truly be felt. Keeping that in mind, we here at CinemaBlend extend our deepest condolences to Guerrero’s family and friends as they navigate this difficult time of sorrow.
