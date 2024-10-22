Everyone Was Talking About Kylie Jenner's Sheerly Stunning Academy Outfit, But How Is No One Talking About Kendall Jenner Going Blonde?

It’s nothing new for the Kardashian-Jenner family to take over the biggest nights in celebrity fashion , like the Met Gala or Paris Fashion Week. They were at it again this past weekend, as Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian all walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’s fourth annual gala on October 19. While Kylie drew much of the attention in a stunning sheer top, why are we not talking about Kendall being the new blonde bombshell?

The members of the first family of reality TV are known for their signature dark brown hair, but all of the sisters have gone blonde (or sometimes pink ) at one point or another. As the Jenner sisters coordinated their outfits for the annual museum fundraiser and celebration of filmmaking, it was the younger who had mouths agog with her black-and-nude ensemble, but let’s just say Kendall was holding her own, sporting an old Hollywood hairdo in a lighter-than-normal hue. See for yourself below:

(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Looking at that photo, Kendall pulls off blonde so naturally! That color, especially styled like that with a deep side part and curls framing her face, is simply flawless perfection. It’s the perfect look to complement her long black velvet gown.

The halter dress with cutouts over the torso is fresh off the runway, Harper’s Bazaar reports, from Schiaparelli’s spring 2024 collection. Aside from the brooch on her dress and a pair of large diamond stud earrings, Kendall Jenner was absent any other pieces of jewelry, and honestly, I don’t think she needed anything else.

That’s especially true when she was seen next to sister Kylie Jenner. Despite my shock that more people weren’t drooling over Kendall’s drastic hair change, I completely understand what all the fuss was about when it came to Kylie.

The youngest KarJenner flaunted her figure in a vintage 1998 Mugler gown. The sleeveless top was sheer fabric, with a cup providing some modesty under a sea of clear sequins. The black fabric of her skirt started above her waist, forming cutouts over her hips — creating a look not unlike the thong-baring trend of the 2000s — before streaming to the floor.

Kylie Jenner kept her dark locks for the event, wearing her long waves over one shoulder, allowing her green earrings to show through. She also kept it fairly simple accessory-wise with a nude manicure and a pink lip that was, as always, on point.

Kim Kardashian was also there with her little sisters, and she — like Kylie — went the Mugler route. However, the American Horror Story actress chose to forgo a dress altogether, donning a structured white corset, which she covered slightly with a matching hooded jacket. She showed off the look on Instagram , and whereas her sisters wanted the focus on their dresses rather than any jewels, Kim had no dress to speak of, so she flaunted a gorgeous diamond statement necklace, earrings and several rings.