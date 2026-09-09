Wanna Feel Old? Here's Ryan Reynolds Talking About Turning The Big 5-0

Actor Ryan Reynolds has been a movie star for decades at this point, with his rom-coms and tenure as Deadpool (the latter which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) helping to make him a household name. Reynolds' relationship with Bake Lively has also made countless headlines during those years. But despite how long he's been a public figure, the actor/writer/producer talking about turning 50 is making me feel old AF.

Whether it's his razor sharp wit or Ryan Reynolds' faux feud with Hugh Jackman, the Deadpool icon seems eternally young. Regardless, he'll turn 50 at the end of October, and he's (obviously) got jokes about aging. In an interview from ET's Instagram, the Green Lantern actor was asked about his forthcoming birthday, joking:

I do. I can say it, 50! This is scaffolding and 16 people. I had my lips done this morning, and at lunch.

Talk about an on-brand response. Reynolds' snark is why audiences love him, so of course he'd have a few jokes about turning 50 when asked. Never one to shy away from self-deprecation, he joked about the team that is apparently responsible for keeping him looking so young.

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These comments came as Ryan Reynolds and his co-star Kenneth Branagh are promoting their new movie Mayday, which is available to stream now for those with an Apple TV subscription. The two both had jokes about Ryan Reynolds' routine that keeps him young, and you can see it all for yourself below:

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As a millennial, I grew up watching Ryan Reynolds' early movies like Waiting, Just Friends, and Blade: Trinity. And while I'm now in my mid-30s, for some reason it didn't occur to me that the actor was also aging at the same rate. I blame his sense of humor and ripped physique, but nonetheless he's still turning 50 in October. Although getting long in the tooth clearly isn't slowing the acclaimed actor's professional life at all.

Reynolds has been working non-stop over the last few years. Prior to Mayday, he produced the the documentary John Candy: I Like Me, and had roles in projects like IF and Ghosted. Additionally, Deadpool & Wolverine was a record-breaking hit, and was the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time... until it was dethroned by The Odyssey.

50 or not, fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hoping that Ryan Reynolds returns to the role of Wade Wilson/Deadpool in upcoming Marvel movies. Specifically one of the next two Avengers movies: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars. We'll just hav to wait and see if that actually happens.

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Mayday is on Apple now as part of the 2026 movie release list, with Reynolds in his pre-50 glory. Hopefully we see him back in Deadpool's suit sooner rather than later.