Christmas Might Be A Solid Day For Food In Prison, But I Just Found Out What Inmates At Diddy's Prison Were Offered On New Year's

Going to prison is supposed to be a pretty bad experience. The whole point is to make it a place you don’t want to be, but if there’s one reason above all others that I don’t ever want to find myself there, it may be that the food is typically terrible. Despite how negative prison is meant to be, one has to assume that when you’re a wealthy celebrity like Diddy the transition to prison life is an even more stark contrast.

While the lack of freedom of movement and the much poorer living conditions is a big change for Diddy, who is currently incarcerated at a federal prison in Brooklyn awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, one of the worst situations has to be the food. It’s been reported that on some recent holidays, inmates have received something that vaguely approaches a “holiday" meal, but apparently New Year’s Eve was not one of those holidays.

Diddy’s New Year’s Day Meal Was Less Than Impressive

It’s been said that possibly the worst thing about the prison where Diddy is locked up is the food. It’s apparently especially bad. Having said that, reports are that inmates received at least a version of a Thanksgiving dinner and would also receive a nicer meal, and even small treats at Christmas. Spending the holidays in prison was especially tough apparently, as Diddy reportedly had something of a meltdown between Christmas and the New Year.

According to People, Diddy’s New Year’s Eve meal consisted of “steak and cheese subs on hot dog buns” while New Year’s Day gave him a choice of a chicken sandwich or a chickpea burger. Needless to say, the food doesn’t sound like it made for a particularly wonderful new year.

2025 Will Likely Be A Rough Year For Diddy

Of course, 2025 was already known that it was going to be a rough year for Sean “Diddy” Combs. The rapper is set to go to trial in May, and in addition to the possible jail time, Diddy is also facing two dozen lawsuits, and will likely see more, accusing him of sexual assault.

The terrible food is something Diddy will have to deal with for the next four months. He has asked for bail on three separate occasions, only to be denied each time. It’s unlikely that circumstances will change enough in the next few weeks for it to even be worth asking again.

Diddy is accused of hosting “freak off” parties that included women who were forced or coerced into performing sex acts, which were done in front of an audience and recorded. If convicted he could be sentenced to between 15 years and life in prison.