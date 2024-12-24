A Jail Employee Spoke Out About What Holidays Are Really Like At Diddy's Prison And What He'll Get To Eat On Christmas Day 'Nobody Wants To Be Here'

Since his arrest on September 17th, longtime rapper and mogul Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs has been denied bail four times while he awaits trial. The latest instance came in December of this year, when a judge ruled the rapper ‘could not be trusted’ and cemented the fact he’d be spending the holidays behind bars. And as one prison employee noted: ‘Nobody wants to be here.’

So What Are The Holidays Like For Celebrities In Jail?

Speaking to People , a guard who works at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, the correctional center Diddy is being detained at while he awaits trial, Diddy’s doing fine. While he noted ‘nobody wants to be here,’ inmates who spoke with the outlet described Diddy as ‘well-liked.” Another inmate said that card games and dominoes are a popular way to pass the time on the holidays, and there’s usually some recreational basketball going over Christmas:

He'll probably play some basketball. He likes it.

Meanwhile, family visits are allowed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to bring in a little extra cheer, though a source did note that while Diddy is trying to stay upbeat for his family, it’s been hard on the other end. An insider to US Weekly , twins twins D’Lila and Jessie turned 18 on December 21 without their dad and the family is trying to rally in his absence. That insider also noted that for both his grown children and those still at home (the youngest is Love, 2) it’s been tough, stating:

The holidays will be especially hard for the family without their father.

Combs' kids have supported him through his arrest and subsequent incarceration, show up for court dates and collaborating on messages to the public about what Diddy is facing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What Will the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center Inmates Be Eating On Christmas?

While former prisoners often mention turkey and ham as popular prison meals, more recently cornish hen seems to be a choice protein for prisons over the Christmas holiday. In fact, last year, former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, who is in prison after being found guilty of, also was served cornish hen for dinner. In addition to the hen, prisoners at MDC will receive accoutrements and a later dinner of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Cornish hen

macaroni and cheese

cranberry sauce

rolls

(Dinner) two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches

This isn’t the first holiday he will spend behind bars. Diddy was also in the detention center during Thanksgiving . For that holiday, he had food options including Turkey roast or tofu. In that instance, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, gravy, rolls and more were also available.

Diddy’s prison stay has not been for the faint of heart. His lawyers have actually said food is a problem for the rapper behind bars. And others have called MDC, where he is housed, ‘ probably the worst federal detention center in the country.’ Diddy’s trial, in which he is facing charges of sex trafficking by force, as well as transportation to engage in prostitution and a third charge about conspiracy to commit racketeering, begins on May 5th, and could spend life in prison if convicted. He is also facing more than a dozen lawsuits outside of the federal case.